The same goes for your Google account. Whenever you sign in, Google remembers that device. That’s convenient when you’re at home or the office, but there are times when you want Google to forget.

It’s easy to view and manage devices from your Google account. Here’s how.

The risks

You don’t want anyone to have access to your private accounts. This is especially true when it comes to Google, which is tied to several apps and services such as email, chat, navigation and more.

Any device connected to your Google account can leave you vulnerable and should be removed. Here are some examples:

Devices you’re no longer using (including ones you tossed into an old drawer).

Devices you’ve sold or given away.

Public devices (computers at the library, school, and work).

Take a few minutes to go through your Google account and drop anything that doesn’t belong there.

The cure

Log into your Google account at myaccount.google.com.

Click the Security tab on the left side of the page.

tab on the left side of the page. Scroll down to the section labeled Your devices and select Manage all devices .

and select . The first entry you’ll see is the one you’re currently using.

Click on a device you want to remove and you’ll get more details such as the operating system, location, browser and the last date and time the device was used to sign into your account.

Select Sign out and confirm your selection by clicking Sign out on the popup.

and confirm your selection by clicking on the popup. Repeat the process for each device as needed.

If you don’t recognize the device, select Don’t recognize something? and you’ll get the option to sign out again, followed by the opportunity to change your password. You should take this step in this case.

