Google, WhatsApp, Flash and other copycat apps are hiding malware

As of March 2020, the amount of new Android malware in circulation spiked to 482,579 per month. Trojans, which disguise themselves as other programs, are the most common of these threats facing Android users as the year drags on.

There is a new threat going around that incorporates a clever scheme. It doesn’t just steal login credentials and banking information. It also masquerades as well-known apps to evade detection.

New Android Trojan has some dirty tricks up its sleeves

Researchers at Kaspersky Labs found a new Trojan that appears to be a major threat to Android users. Ghimob is an Android-centric banking Trojan that spies on victims and steals personal data like login credentials. Researchers believe Brazillian hackers developed it based on the malware’s design of existing Trojans like Alien and Blackrock.

When Ghimob is installed, it searches your phone for 153 different apps it’s familiar with. If a victim has any of these apps installed, it creates fake login pages that place themselves over the real apps when they’re opened.

The fake login pages are designed to steal passwords and other information the victim types in. The data is sent back to the hackers to exploit or sell as they please.

To make things even more difficult for victims, Ghimob hides by mimicking real apps like Google Defender, Google Docs, WhatsApp Updater, or Flash Update. The biggest tell you’re dealing with Ghimob is a request for Accessibility permissions during installation.

Ghimob mostly targets banking apps, but cryptocurrency apps were recently added to its list thanks to an update. It hasn’t been detected on Google Play, but researchers have found Ghimob circulating through email links and malicious third-party app sites.

How can I protect my phone from Ghimob?

Ghimob’s code hasn’t been found in any Google Play apps so far. You don’t have to delete any apps from your phone unless you recently visited third-party app stores.

Because Ghimob can disguise itself as other apps, it may only be a matter of time before it appears on Google Play. Follow these basic precautions to stay safe and keep malware away from your Android.

Avoid visiting any app stores other than the Google Play Store.

When downloading apps from Google Play, stick to well-known software with high-star ratings and plenty of reviews.

Read reviews for apps carefully before downloading and see if you notice any repeating text or obvious spelling and grammar mistakes. Fake reviews are commonly used to trick victims into downloading.

Avoid clicking links or attachments sent to you by email or text. This can lead you to phishing sites that host malware like Ghimob. Never download any app that’s shared with you by a link or email.

If an app you download asks for Accessibility permissions, don’t grant them. This allows the app to control your phone from the back-end.

Let’s hope that Ghimob never makes its way to Google Play. Google’s official app store has enough malware issues to worry about.

