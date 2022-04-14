Have you seen this latest Wi-Fi network naming trend?

When it comes to tech, speed is the name of the game. We want our phones to load apps faster, we want our computers to boot in an instant and we want our internet to work at lightning speeds.

Even if you have the latest and greatest device, it won’t work to its full potential if you’re not using it properly. Your router, for example, needs to be located in a spot where it can reach you and your connected devices without interference. Tap or click here for our report on proper router placement.

Now that your router is in an optimal spot, have you considered naming your home’s wireless network? Aside from having a little fun, changing the name does have other benefits.

What’s in a name?

Your network name is known as the Service Set Identifier, or SSID for short. Your router usually determines the SSID out of the box and your network may have a name like TP-Link_016121, netgear42, Linksys00057, ORBI71 or something similar.

Changing the name of your home network to something other than boring titles or numbers can be fun. Brainstorm with your family or partner for something clever that will make you smile whenever you see it pop up on your screens. There are other reasons to change your SSID, however.

Perhaps multiple people on your block have Linksys routers and this can lead to confusion. Changing the name of your network can help deter hackers. They figure that someone who took this small step might have more protection in place than someone who never bothered. It shows you have a bit of techie in you.

An SSID can be up to 32 characters in length and use a combination of letters and numbers. Whatever you choose to go with, remember that it’s case-sensitive.

Don’t use any personal identifying information in your SSID. Your birthday, apartment number, favorite baseball team, pet’s name. These are bad ideas. The name can be whimsical but also remember that your visitors are going to see it, so don’t use anything that could embarrass you.

Some examples

We’ve put together a list of network names for you to check out. We found some of these on Reddit and the rest from friends, family and while browsing the web. You may find one you like here or be inspired to create your own.

FBI Surveillance Van

Drop it like a hotspot

Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbor’s WiFi

Wi-Fight the Inevitable

Abraham Linksys

Silence of the LAN

Bandwidth Together

Nacho Wifi

The House of LANister

LAN Solo

No More Mister WiFi

New England Clam Router

Winona Router

Keep it On the Download

How to change your network name

To change your SSID, you’ll need to get to your router admin page. This requires the IP address used by your router and the admin password.

You can usually find these in the user guide for your router brand, but some sites can help you figure it out if you don’t have this information. Tap or click here for the easiest way to find your router’s default IP address and password.

Enter your router’s IP address in a web browser and log in as an administrator. Look for settings and an option to change the Wi-Fi name, wireless network name or SSID. This will vary based on your router.

Enter your new network name and save. Now update the connection for all your devices that use the network.

Security should always come first

Always take network security seriously, even if your network name isn’t.

Keep your devices updated, use two-factor authentication (2FA) and use strong and unique passwords. Tap or click here for more information on securing your home network.

