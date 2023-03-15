ChatGPT has only been around for a few months, but the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is all the rage. Unfortunately, criminals use its popularity to spread malware and steal personal information.

Read on for details on the latest fake ChatGPT plugin created to steal your Facebook logins.

Don’t fall for this fake Google Chrome extension

Cybercriminals trick people into downloading malware by using popular services or events as a lure. If something is grabbing the headlines, you can bet your bottom dollar that someone is trying to figure out how to use it to their advantage.

With ChatGPT’s growing success, the platform is central to many schemes, fake websites and malicious apps. The latest attempt to steal social media credentials is through a fake ChatGPT plugin for Chrome-based browsers.

According to cybersecurity firm Guardio Labs, the browser plugin promises quick access to the AI program without navigating to the official website. The plugin does allow you to have a conversation with ChatGPT. But there are nefarious background operations.

“Although the extension gives you that (by simply connecting to the official ChatGPT’s API), it also harvests information it can take from your browser, steals cookies of authorized active sessions to any service you have, and also employs tailored tactics to take over your Facebook account,” Guardio Labs explains.

A favored target of the bogus extension is high-profile Facebook business accounts. It uses hijacked profiles to spread more malware, launch bot accounts and post sponsored content using the account’s advertising credits.

How to avoid fake ChatGPT programs

The browser plugin, called Quick access to ChatGPT, was available through the Chrome Store, just like other legitimate extensions. This makes it challenging to root out fake extensions from real ones.

Luckily, Google quickly acts when security flaws and malicious extensions are discovered. After the investigation by Guardio Labs, the extension was removed from the Chrome Store.

Here is the key to avoiding fake ChatGPT apps: Currently, ChatGPT is solely an online tool found at chat.openai.com. If you find an ad, online search result, Facebook page or a website claiming to offer mobile or desktop apps for ChatGPT, they are scams!

Keep reading

More fake ChatGPT malware spreading – Don’t download this

9 million AT&T customer accounts breached – Is your data included?