Big Tech companies make it their business to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer. It knows more than some of the people closest to you. Weird to think about, huh?

It goes far beyond where you live, your age, interests and favorite stores. We’ve got the goods on three lists showing some of the data Google collects.

1. A painfully accurate look at where you’ve been

Google Maps knows all the countries, cities and attractions you’ve visited. If you have Location History enabled on your Google account, take a trip down memory lane with the Google Maps Timeline.

This feature shows where you traveled in the past, down to the specific time and route you took.

How to check your Google Maps Timeline on a computer

Log into your Google account, then open Google Maps.

Click the hamburger menu in the top-left corner.

in the top-left corner. Choose Your Timeline > Your Places > Visited.

How to check your Google Maps Timeline on your iPhone or Android

Open the Google Maps app .

. Tap your profile or initials > Your Timeline.

Now that you’ve walked down memory lane, you might want to rethink your settings.

How to pause Location History

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps Timeline. Tap the three-dot menu > Settings and privacy > Pause Location History .

> > . On your Android, open Google Maps, tap on your profile or initial and select Your Timeline > More > Settings and privacy . Turn Location History off .

or and select > > . Turn Location History . If you’re on a computer, go to Timeline, click Settings > Pause Location History.

2. All the photos you took (and where)

Google tracks and records your every move, including the location data of photos you’ve taken.

Location tracking in the Google Photos app comes down to metadata — the hidden data embedded within the pictures you take. If you don’t turn off location tracking for images, your photos reveal where you were when you took them, among other things.

Whether or not you want to turn off location tracking, you should first see all the data Google Photos has collected. Here are two ways to check Google Photos and see everything Google knows about you:

How to check Google Photos on the app

Open the Google Photos app .

. In the bottom bar, tap Search .

. Under the Places section, tap View All.

Now you can see the entire location history and use the map to browse photos by place. You can also check location data on your computer, but it won’t be as comprehensive as what you see on your smartphone app. Here’s how:

How to check Google Photos on your computer

First, go to photos.google.com.

Tap on a specific image and click the Info button.

If you want to stop Google Photos from tracking your location data, do this:

Open the Google Photos app .

. Tap on your profile picture or initials located at the top-right corner of the screen to access the settings menu.

or located at the top-right corner of the screen to access the settings menu. From the settings menu, select Photos settings or Settings .

or . Look for the Back up & sync option and tap on it.

option and tap on it. Within the Back up & sync settings, scroll down until you find the Include location data or Location option.

or option. Disable the toggle switch or uncheck the box next to the Include location data or Location option. This will prevent Google Photos from including location information when uploading or sharing photos.

or next to the Include location data or Location option. This will prevent Google Photos from including location information when uploading or sharing photos. Exit the settings menu. The changes you made will be saved, and Google Photos will no longer track and attach location data to your photos.

3. All the things you like

Ad personalization is based on lots of things:

The personal information you voluntarily added to your Google Account.

Advertiser data from Google partners.

Google’s algorithms, which are incredibly adept at learning what you like.

How to turn off Ad personalization

If you have Ad Personalization enabled, you can see what Google knows about you based on search history, browsing data and more. It’s not always 100% accurate, but it can get pretty close.

To disable it, go to your Google account, then in the Privacy & personalization section, tap Manage your data & privacy. Click My Ad Center in the Personalized ads section. On the next page, turn off Personalized ads.

Of course, you’ll still get ads, but they might not be so targeted.