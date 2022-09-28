What happens if your iPhone falls into the wrong hands? Your first move is to track it down with Apple’s Find My tool. Tap or click here for details on how to use it.

If you’ve ever had your phone stolen, you already know what a nightmare it can be. Fortunately, you’ll find many built-in iPhone features that revolve around data protection, safety and privacy. If you’re not utilizing them, the time to be proactive is now.

Keep reading for a foolproof way to keep your iPhone data, messages and photos private.

Here’s the backstory

Apple’s Erase Data feature is designed to act as a last resort against a thief. With a simple tweak in your iPhone settings, you’ll be able to instruct it to wipe itself clean after 10 failed passcode entries.

Here’s how to enable the Erase Data option:

Open Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap Face ID & Passcode .

. Enter your passcode .

. Slide the toggle next to Erase Data to the right to enable it.

Once Erase Data is enabled, all data on the device will be erased after 10 failed passcode attempts.

How to set up an iPhone passcode

If you’re not already using a passcode on your iPhone, this is the perfect time to begin. It’s super easy to set one up. Here’s how:

Open Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap Face ID & Passcode .

. Tap Turn Passcode On .

. Choose and confirm your passcode. It will be a combination of four numbers. Pick something you’re sure to remember without making it easy for others to guess. Don’t use 1234.

Your new passcode won’t protect your iPhone from being stolen, but it will protect everything on it in an emergency. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Aside from this iPhone tip, we can also recommend plenty of precautions, including keeping your iPhone with you, out of sight when unattended and in a protective case. However, accidents and disasters happen, so you should enable this great failsafe before an actual emergency.

