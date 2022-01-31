End-to-end encryption is an important security tool to protect communications. Tap or click here to find out how to encrypt your emails and text messages.

The technology makes it harder for hackers to infiltrate conversations. Almost all chat applications, including Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp, use end-to-end encryption in some form.

Now, Facebook is finally adding end-to-end encryption to its Messenger platform. Keep reading to find out how to enable it.

Here’s the backstory

Billions of people have a profile on Facebook, and with that comes the chatting platform Messenger. It allows for private messages and phone calls between users and groups.

To boost security, Facebook recently started to roll out end-to-end encryption for Messenger. Last year, the company tested end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls. But only a tiny portion of users was included.

Now, end-to-end encryption is available for everyone. It isn’t activated by default, though, as it rolls out on an opt-in basis. That means you must manually enable it if you want to make sure your chats are secure.

What you can do about it

Theoretically, with end-to-end encryption, no one can intercept, read, or alter a message from one end to the other. Here’s how to enable it in Messenger:

Open the Messenger app.

Tap on the contact’s profile image at the top in an existing conversation.

Under More Actions, tap on Go to secret conversation.

After following these instructions, you should see this on your screen:

There is another method to enable it before you start a new conversation:

Open the Messenger app.

Tap the new message icon in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. When your contact list pops up, toggle the lock icon in the top right corner. This enables end-to-end encryption for all new conversations.

Facebook detailed a few more changes coming to the messaging platform in a blog post. In addition to disappearing messages that first rolled out last year, you can now get notifications if someone screenshots it.

“We think it’s important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages,” Messenger’s Timothy Buck explained in a blog post.

Keep reading

12 smart tricks for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, iMessage, Google Chat

X

Facebook Messenger: 5 things you didn’t know you could do