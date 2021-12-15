Emergency update for Chrome – Patch now to fix zero-day flaw

Operating systems and browsers are constantly receiving updates. Some are needed for cool new features, but others fix newly discovered flaws. Tap or click here for a Windows update that fixes 55 bugs and significant vulnerabilities.

Now, a severe zero-day flaw has been discovered in Google’s Chrome browser. Fortunately, Google has already developed a patch to fix the bug.

That’s why it’s crucial to update your browser ASAP. Read on for details about the flaw and how to get this critical update.

Here’s the backstory

Google typically rolls out updates in batches, but action needs to be taken when something like a dangerous zero-day is discovered. That’s why the company just released an emergency update for Chrome.

Disclosed to the company by an anonymous researcher, the flaw has been tracked as CVE-2021-4102. Google explained that it has already been used “in the wild” by hackers, meaning that unprotected systems are vulnerable.

As usual, Google has been tight-lipped about the details of the flaw. What we do know is that it is a “free after use” flaw that can be used to execute arbitrary code. In other words, hackers can use the bug to launch malware on your computer.

The update also fixes three other vulnerabilities. It has been a tough year for the Chrome team, as this latest flaw brings the tally of zero-day exploits for the browser to 16.

What you can do about it

You must always ensure that your software is updated to the latest version. This not only protects you from vulnerabilities but also gives you access to the latest features. Updating your Chrome browser is easy. Here’s how:

Open Chrome on your desktop computer.

on your desktop computer. Click on the Menu button (three dotted line) in the top right corner.

button (three dotted line) in the top right corner. Hover over Help at the bottom and click on About Google Chrome.

This will automatically trigger the process to check for a new update. Your current version will be displayed, and the latest version will immediately start downloading if the update is available. The latest release is Version 96.0.4664.110. Once it’s downloaded, you’ll need to relaunch your browser.

