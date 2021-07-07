Update your PC now! Emergency patch fixes ‘PrintNightmare’ flaw

Hackers are the bane of just about everyone’s existence. It seems like every time we find a way to stop them from stealing our information, they find another clever way to break into our computers and wreak havoc. Tap or click here for 20 security secrets hackers don’t want you to know.

We saw this not too long ago, with the pipeline ransomware disaster. Unfortunately, another critical error allowing hackers to enter our computer systems has popped up.

Dubbed PrintNightmare, this critical flaw is now being used by hackers to break into Windows computers and cause a bevy of problems. Read on for details of this nasty vulnerability and how to get a quick fix.

What is PrintNightmare

The aspects of PrintNightmare involve a great deal of detailed information but simply put, it’s a vulnerability in your computer network that opens a backdoor for hackers. Even worse, it affects all Windows computers.

Researchers discovered the flaw after they actually released a test code. Once the test code was discovered to be problematic, it was deleted. Unfortunately, it was out there long enough to make it to the Dark Web.

The code allows hackers to access your computer remotely and do just about whatever they want. This code is directly embedded in your Windows Print Spooler service. Thankfully, Microsoft has released an emergency patch to fix the problem.

How to get the latest Windows patch

Microsoft released an emergency patch to fix the PrintNightmare vulnerability. It’s always a good idea to keep your system updated and especially in times like these when threats are lurking.

Here’s how to update your PC:

Click the Start Menu and tap Settings. Click Update & Security > Windows Update. From there, you’ll be able to see if updates are available for download. If not, click Check for Updates to force the process.

You’re looking for 2021-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 20H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5004945). Here’s what it’ll look like:

Once your system is updated, you’re good to go.

