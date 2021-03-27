Update your iPhone now! Emergency patch closes vulnerability

Apple’s upcoming iOS is eagerly awaited since it will come with a ton of exciting new features. It’s expected to hit the scene in late March or early April. One feature that’s been causing a huge stir is its App Tracking Transparency feature, which threw Mark Zuckerberg into a tizzy.

That's because Facebook has a long history of leaking data and selling your personal information to the highest bidder.

Although the big update isn’t here yet, Apple says you should update your phone to prevent a critical security flaw. Researchers just discovered a vulnerability that could put your phone at risk. That means it’s time to upgrade your software — after all, your phone depends on it.

Here’s what wrong

To protect customers, Apple doesn’t discuss or confirm security issues until an official investigation is wrapped up. Then, they’ll release patches and inform customers to update. In other words, every update is a big deal that you should take seriously.

An Apple support page explains the newly-discovered vulnerability. The company found a flaw that lets malicious websites attack users through cross-site scripting. Basically, if you have multiple tabs open, a cybercriminal can snatch information from the other webpages open on your device.

ANOTHER HELPFUL TIP:

Instead of letting people take advantage of that issue out in the wild, Apple released an emergency patch. Apple has started rolling out several security patches for its devices. If you have an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, you must install the latest updates ASAP.

Here’s how to fix it

To take advantage of this latest security patch, update your Apple device.

Here is how to get iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2:

Plug your device into its charger to ensure the battery doesn’t die during the update.

Tap Settings .

. Tap General > Software Update .

> . If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

To turn on automatic updates for your device:

Tap Settings .

. Tap General > Software Update .

> . Select Automatic Updates .

. Toggle the Download and Install options to the right to enable them.

To update your Apple Watch:

Open Settings on your Apple Watch .

on your . Tap General .

. Tap Software Update .

. Tap Install .

. Tap OK.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and agree to the Terms & Conditions.

app on your iPhone and agree to the Terms & Conditions. On your Apple Watch, tap Download & Install.

Now, you should be good to go.

Speaking of iPhone security, we have another helpful tip for you, especially if you record your phone calls. Whether it is for legal proceedings or an important meeting, keeping a recorded log of your calls is a great way to keep your work in order. But you'd never want those conversations to be accessible to just anyone.

Unfortunately, a bug in a popular call recording app just exposed thousands of conversations. You won't believe how easy it is to find them.