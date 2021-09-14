Use an iPhone, iPad or Mac? You need to update NOW

A few months ago, we learned cybercriminals got their hands on military-grade hacking software called Pegasus, which the NSO Group designed. While researching a potential hack of a Saudi activist’s phone, Citizen Lab blew the whistle on this scary security flaw. Allegedly, NSO clients used Pegasus to spy on and hack into the phones of at least 37 journalists.

Tap or click here for all the frightening details, along with a few messaging service options. The scariest part of this story is that anyone could be victimized by this attack, from business leaders to normal folks like you and me. Luckily, Apple just released a patch for this dangerous zero-day flaw.

Apple has been pretty tight-lipped about the whole ordeal. It said these fixes will patch up at least one flaw that “may have been actively exploited.” But Citizen Lab is more vocal about the dangers. It says this security flaw can invade all Apple devices, which is why you need to update your devices immediately.

Stop hackers from spying on your phone

Now that Apple has rolled out several security patches for its devices, you can protect yourself from this scary bug. If you have an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, you should install the latest updates as soon as possible to avoid serious security threats.

How to update your iPhone, iPad or iPad touch

The latest version of iOS and iPadOS is 14.8. Although iOS 15 will release later this month, you should ensure your devices are safe while you wait. Follow these steps to protect yourself:

Head to Settings .

. Tap General .

. Select Software Update .

. Tap Install Now.

Instead of Install Now, you might see Download and Install. If so, select that option to download the update. Then, enter your passcode and select Install Now.

How to update macOS

Click on the Apple menu in the corner of your screen.

in the corner of your screen. Select System Preferences .

. Click Software Update .

. Select Update Now.

How to update your Apple Watch

Once your Apple Watch is connected to Wi-Fi, head to the Settings app.

app. Select General .

. Tap Software Update .

. Select Install and follow the instructions

Of course, there are many other issues to watch out for, too. Not only do you have to look out for bugs, but you’ll encounter a ton of viruses while browsing the internet. Tap or click here to remove a virus from your iPhone or iPad.

