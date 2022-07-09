No matter which internet browser you prefer, you must always keep it up to date. That is especially important this week, as Google’s Chrome and Microsoft’s Edge browsers are vulnerable to exploitation from hackers.

A fix for the security flaw in Chrome was made available the other day. Tap or click here to get the Chrome update. But Edge users must also update to prevent their data from falling into the hands of cybercriminals. And you shouldn’t brush off this update, as it fixes a zero-day flaw.

Read on to see how hackers can exploit the flaw and what you can do about it to stay safe.

Here’s the backstory

A zero-day exploit is one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities that you can get in any software. Having the zero-day designation means the flaw is known to hackers before it’s been patched.

The latest problem with Edge is given the designation of CVE-2022-2294 by Microsoft, and the technical description reads: “Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC.” It allows hackers to infiltrate your computer, steal private data and cause apps to crash.

What you can do about it

The best thing you can do is to update Edge immediately. Here’s how to update Edge:

Click on the three horizontal dots in the upper right to open a menu of options.

in the upper right to open a menu of options. Hover your cursor over Help and feedback .

. Click on About Microsoft Edge.

As soon as you do, Edge will look for the latest version. If your browser needs updating, it will do so automatically. Remember to save your work, as Edge will restart so the changes can take effect.

Microsoft suggests that you set your Edge browser to update automatically without your intervention. Here’s how to do that:

Open Edge and click on Settings and more .

. Then, click on About Microsoft Edge.

You’ll see one of two options. Click on Download and install updates automatically if you have a stable internet connection. If your internet plan is limited, click on Download updates over metered connections.

“Turn on any available toggles to always allow automatic downloads of updates. Note that turning on Download updates over metered connections might incur charges if you’re connected to a cellular network,” Microsoft explains.

Keep reading

Popular antivirus broke Microsoft Edge – Here’s how to fix it

X

Get this message from an Uber driver? It could add $10 to your trip