Bad news if you use DuckDuckGo – It was tracking you

There are plenty of browsers and search engines out there that aren’t from Google. Tap or click here for our search engine comparison. Most people know that browsers and search engines can track your online activity.

To combat the all-seeing eye of technology giants, a few search engines moved towards more robust privacy and claim not to collect any identifiable information. One of these is DuckDuckGo, which also filters out potential personalized search results.

But with a tag line of “Privacy. Simplified,” it turns out that your details aren’t as private after all. Read on to see why the DuckDuckGo is in hot water with millions of users.

Here’s the backstory

For added security and privacy, many use search engines like Brave or DuckDuckGo that prevent data collection. But through an investigation, it turns out that DuckDuckGo has a syndicated search content contract with Microsoft.

That means the search engine purposely allows Microsoft trackers on other websites. While it still doesn’t collect and store personal information, the agreement lets Microsoft track your IP address when you click on advertising.

DuckDuckGo confirmed the tracking, with CEO and Founder Gabriel Weinberg explaining on Twitter that your search results are entirely anonymous, including ads. “For ads, we worked with Microsoft to make ad clicks protected,” he said.

What you can do about it

DuckDuckGo is working towards removing the clause from the contract. Weinberg explained that the current agreement “prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties” but “working tirelessly behind the scenes to change these requirements.”

While you wait for the tracking changes to DuckDuckGo, there are a few other options you could try:

Startpage : Dubbed “the world’s most private search engine,” Startpage uses Google’s abilities without tracking its users. Using it feels like you’re on Google, but you don’t have to worry about the company tracking and selling your data to the highest bidder. Tap or click here for more details.

: Dubbed “the world’s most private search engine,” Startpage uses Google’s abilities without tracking its users. Using it feels like you’re on Google, but you don’t have to worry about the company tracking and selling your data to the highest bidder. Tap or click here for more details. Bing : With more autocomplete suggestions than Google and better video searches, Bing is a solid search option. It also prioritizes established articles that have gained lots of traffic over time to newer articles with many relevant terms. Check it out here.

: With more autocomplete suggestions than Google and better video searches, Bing is a solid search option. It also prioritizes established articles that have gained lots of traffic over time to newer articles with many relevant terms. Check it out here. Brave: The privacy-focused browser has its own search engine built into the browser. Brave Search doesn’t track you or your search results and will never sell your data to advertising companies. Tap or click here for more details.

Keep reading

How to change the default browser and search engine on Mac

X

This new privacy-focused search engine wants to replace Google