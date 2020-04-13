Keeping personal information under digital lock and key is extremely important, but it can be difficult when using apps that steal your information or have weak security measures in place. Now that most of us are spending more time online as we’re stuck at home, it’s more important than ever to be vigilant with security.

Tons of free apps have been found to be secretly spying on you and collecting information that companies profit from. Tap or click here for the scary details.

While using a VPN is a great way to protect your privacy and data, it’s critical to stick with one you can trust. There is a popular free VPN app that was just caught selling out its users.

It’s free for a reason

SuperVPN, a free VPN app, was advertised as a way to help you create a secure network connection to another network over the internet. This app was one of the most popular free VPN options in the Google Play Store.

Shockingly, a recent study by VPNpro found that this app was exposing users to “dangerous attacks known as man-in-the-middle (MITM) hacks” and other issues due to weak security measures. This is a major problem, considering that SuperVPN is extremely popular and was downloaded over 100 million times.

If you were one of the millions of users to download this app, you should know that the security issues were so serious that the app was pulled from the Google Play Store on April 7. If you’re using this app currently, you need to delete it — now. Let’s take a look at why.

VPNpro researchers called SuperVPN “an amazingly dangerous app” and pinpointed the following issues:

Enabled MITM hacks due to weak security measures, which means that hackers or other bad actors may be able to intercept and read communications. It could also redirect you to a hacker’s server instead of the server you’re trying to reach — all without you noticing anything unusual.

The app allowed sensitive data to be delivered over insecure HTTP.

The app allowed encrypted information to be passed along about its own servers, but in some cases, the package or payload of data being sent from the app “contained the key needed to decrypt the information” and could be easily decrypted due to the developers using hard-coding as the primary component of the transmission process.

Those are major issues that could cause some serious harm to users and essentially does the exact opposite of what you’d want a VPN to do. Even more frustrating, VPNpro issued a warning about the SuperVPN app two months prior to proving that it had a ton of vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, Australian researchers had identified some of the issues with SuperVPN back in 2016 and named it one of the third-most malware-rigged apps. At that point, the app had only been downloaded about 10,000 times.

So, if you’re using SuperVPN, delete it right now. It’s going to do more harm than good, and there are other options for secure VPN apps.

What are my other VPN options?

If you need a replacement option for SuperVPN, you might want to look into ExpressVPN. This option isn’t free — the good ones never are — but it will only cost you a few bucks a month to protect your information. That’s a small price to pay when you consider the issues that come with free apps like SuperVPN.

ExpressVPN allows you to use the internet as you normally would with no lags or annoying slowdown.

Tap or click here to try ExpressVPN. Use this link to save money and get three months free!

ExpressVPN also allows you to:

Browse anonymously with no tracking

Bypass filters and unblock sites

Hide your IP address to avoid annoying pop-ups or targeted ads

Stream an unlimited amount of content

Breeze through set-up

Access 24/7 customer support

ExpressVPN works the way a VPN should: It’s a seamless download and installation process, and it protects you from the things that SuperVPN makes you vulnerable to. Win, win.

With so many things to worry about during these troubled times, the last thing you want is to open your devices up to attack. Using a trustworthy VPN will help alleviate some of these fears.