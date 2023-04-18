We’ve warned you about Chinese apps you need to remove from your phone, and now we need to look to another part of the world.

Over 60 Korea-based apps were removed from Google Play and the ONE store (Korea’s biggest app store). The apps were downloaded more than 100 million times. Here’s what you need to know

The damage

The apps are part of a malicious software library dubbed Goldoson and discovered by McAfee, which reported its findings to Google.

Once downloaded, crooks use the apps to see your location history, Wi-Fi activity, which Bluetooth devices are connected to your phone and the other apps you’re using.

Clickbait

That’s not all. You could be earning money for these crooks. The bad apps interact with hidden ads in the background. The companies placing these ads pay the hackers for clicks coming from your phone.

On top of all that, this malicious activity eats up your data and resources, slowing your phone down to a crawl.

Delete these apps now

About half of the apps have been removed from the Google Play Store, while others were updated to conform to Google’s policies.

If you have any of the following apps installed, get rid of them:

App name File name L.POINT with L.PAY com.lottemembers.android Swipe Brick Breaker com.Monthly23.SwipeBrickBreaker Money Manager Expense & Budget com.realbyteapps.moneymanagerfree TMAP com.skt.tmap.ku GOM Player com.gretech.gomplayerko Megabox com.megabox.mop LIVE Score, Real-Time Score kr.co.psynet Pikicast sixclk.newpiki Compass 9: Smart Compass com.appsnine.compass GOM Audio – Music, Sync lyrics com.gomtv.gomaudio TV – All About Video com.gretech.gomtv LOTTE WORLD Magicpass com.lotteworld.android.lottemagicpass Bounce Brick Breaker com.Monthly23.BounceBrickBreaker Infinite Slice com.Monthly23.InfiniteSlice SomNote – Beautiful note app com.somcloud.somnote Korea Subway Info : Metroid com.whitecrow.metroid GOODTV kr.co.GoodTVBible UBhind: Mobile Tracker Manager kr.co.rinasoft.howuse Snake Ball Lover com.Monthly23.LevelUpSnakeBall Money Manager (Remove Ads) com.realbyteapps.moneya Inssaticon – Cute Emoticons, K com.wishpoke.fanciticon T map for KT, LGU+ com.skt.skaf.l001mtm091 GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync l com.gomtv.gomaudio.pro Swipe Brick Breaker 2 com.NineGames.SwipeBrickBreaker2 TNT com.p2e.tia.tnt InfinitySolitaire com.ninegames.solitaire TDI News com.tdi.dataone TingSearch com.ting.tingsearch Fantastic com.celeb.tube.krieshachu

How to delete apps from Android

Long-press an app, then tap App Info > Uninstall .

. Or go to Settings > Apps & Notifications to see a list of your apps and delete them the same way.

to see a list of your apps and delete them the same way. You can also open the Google Play Store app and navigate to Menu > My apps & games. Tap on the app and hit Uninstall .

Tap on the app and hit . Note: Samsung and OnePlus phones have an Uninstall option under the app shortcuts menu.

