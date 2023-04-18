Skip to Content
Delete these malicious Android apps immediately

April 18, 2023

We’ve warned you about Chinese apps you need to remove from your phone, and now we need to look to another part of the world. 

Over 60 Korea-based apps were removed from Google Play and the ONE store (Korea’s biggest app store). The apps were downloaded more than 100 million times. Here’s what you need to know

The damage

The apps are part of a malicious software library dubbed Goldoson and discovered by McAfee, which reported its findings to Google.

Once downloaded, crooks use the apps to see your location history, Wi-Fi activity, which Bluetooth devices are connected to your phone and the other apps you’re using. 

Clickbait

That’s not all. You could be earning money for these crooks. The bad apps interact with hidden ads in the background. The companies placing these ads pay the hackers for clicks coming from your phone

On top of all that, this malicious activity eats up your data and resources, slowing your phone down to a crawl. 

RELATED: How to know if hackers are in your phone

Delete these apps now

About half of the apps have been removed from the Google Play Store, while others were updated to conform to Google’s policies. 

If you have any of the following apps installed, get rid of them:

App nameFile name
L.POINT with L.PAY com.lottemembers.android
Swipe Brick Breaker com.Monthly23.SwipeBrickBreaker 
Money Manager Expense & Budget com.realbyteapps.moneymanagerfree 
TMAPcom.skt.tmap.ku 
GOM Playercom.gretech.gomplayerko 
Megaboxcom.megabox.mop 
LIVE Score, Real-Time Score kr.co.psynet 
Pikicast sixclk.newpiki 
Compass 9: Smart Compass com.appsnine.compass 
GOM Audio – Music, Sync lyrics com.gomtv.gomaudio 
TV – All About Video com.gretech.gomtv 
LOTTE WORLD Magicpass com.lotteworld.android.lottemagicpass 
Bounce Brick Breaker com.Monthly23.BounceBrickBreaker 
Infinite Slice com.Monthly23.InfiniteSlice 
SomNote – Beautiful note app com.somcloud.somnote 
Korea Subway Info : Metroidcom.whitecrow.metroid
GOODTVkr.co.GoodTVBible 
UBhind: Mobile Tracker Manager kr.co.rinasoft.howuse 
Snake Ball Lover com.Monthly23.LevelUpSnakeBall 
Money Manager (Remove Ads) com.realbyteapps.moneya
Inssaticon – Cute Emoticons, Kcom.wishpoke.fanciticon 
T map for KT, LGU+com.skt.skaf.l001mtm091
GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync l com.gomtv.gomaudio.pro
Swipe Brick Breaker 2 com.NineGames.SwipeBrickBreaker2 
TNT com.p2e.tia.tnt
InfinitySolitaire com.ninegames.solitaire 
TDI Newscom.tdi.dataone
TingSearchcom.ting.tingsearch 
Fantastic com.celeb.tube.krieshachu

How to delete apps from Android

  • Long-press an app, then tap App Info > Uninstall
  • Or go to Settings > Apps & Notifications to see a list of your apps and delete them the same way. 
  • You can also open the Google Play Store app and navigate to Menu > My apps & games. Tap on the app and hit Uninstall
  • Note: Samsung and OnePlus phones have an Uninstall option under the app shortcuts menu. 

