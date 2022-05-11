Cybercriminals usually design malware with a specific purpose in mind. Trojans infiltrate your computer to steal login details from your browser or tunnel their way through your resources to grab your cryptocurrency wallet.

All malware is destructive, but one is incredibly sneaky. A backdoor Trojan is enough to strike fear into the hearts of any system administrator. And there is one on the loose right now.

Read on to see how this dangerous malware is spreading and what you can do to keep yourself safe.

Here’s the backstory

Malware often goes through several iterations in its lifespan. That’s because criminals tweak them to outsmart updated security tools.

An excellent example of this is the backdoor Trojan DCRat, which has been around since 2018. The malware variant went dormant some time ago but recently made an appearance in a redesigned form and is being sold on the Dark Web.

For as little as $5, anybody who buys DCRat can use it to:

Steal your usernames, passwords and credit card details.

Track your browser history.

Take screenshots of your computer.

Copy the clipboard content.

Launch a keylogger that captures every stroke on your keyboard.

What you can do about it

Sophisticated malware is usually not cheap to come by, but for $5, DCRat is a bargain for thieves. Security researchers at BlackBerry believe the developer of DCRat is one person who communicates on Russian Telegram channels.

Here are some more ways to stay protected:

Use two-factor authentication (2FA) with all sites and apps that offer it for better security. Tap or click here for details on 2FA.

Don’t click on links and attachments that you receive in unsolicited emails or text messages.

Pay close attention to the URLs in any emails or text messages. Check for slight changes in the letters, any misspellings or suspicious characters.

