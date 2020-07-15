At Komando.com, helping our readers stay protected from hackers and scams is one of our biggest priorities. These cybercrimes have already done billions of dollars in damage over the past few years, and in recent months, they’ve only increased in frequency.

Fortunately, protecting yourself is fairly easy. If you avoid opening suspicious emails, texts, and download links, hackers won't have a chance to hijack your accounts or sell them on the Dark Web.

Despite how easy it is to stay safe, it appears that some of the biggest names in tech either don’t read Komando.com or don’t know any better. Twitter accounts belonging to industry titans like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have been hijacked by cryptocurrency scammers — and the people behind it are actually making money off their scheme! Here’s what we know.

Tech titans trampled on Twitter

Bill Gates shocked his more than 50 million Twitter followers when he suddenly posted mysterious thoughts on Bitcoin, and how eager he was to spread his substantial wealth around.

Sounds like a heck of a deal, right? Well, “coincidentally,” a few other major tech industry figures had a similar idea about Bitcoin, and why it might be fun to double Twiter users’ donations.

What on earth is going on here? Is there a coordinated “Bitcoin party” happening on Twitter? Nope! Based on statements from Gates and others, it appears to be a full-scale coordinated hack targeting some of the biggest names on the platform.

But it’s not just the accounts listed above, either. At the time of publication, users like Jeff Bezos, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also posted the same scam text with the same Bitcoin address.

Many of these users have since deleted the compromised posts, although Elon Musk’s account seems to continue posting the text even after it’s taken down. We’ll be updating this story with more information as it comes out, but in case it wasn’t obvious enough, do not engage with the scam posts or send Bitcoin to the addresses they list.

Don’t believe us? If you use a Bitcoin tracking service to monitor the wallet listed in the posts, you’ll already see the scammers behind the hack have generated more than $110,000 U.S. dollars in funds. Odds are that number will continue to go up. We doubt any of the donors will be getting their payments matched any time soon.

Twitter Support acknowledged the “security incident” in the following post:

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

I use Twitter! Can I protect myself from this hack?

Right now, the best option you have is to immediately activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for your Twitter account. This will prevent unauthorized access to anyone without physical access to your smartphone, and you’ll be alerted any time someone logs in without your permission.

To set up 2FA, sign in to your Twitter account on the web and click your profile picture on the top right of the screen, followed by Settings and then Privacy from the dropdown menu. Scroll down to the Security section and click add a phone under the Login verification: Verify login requests checkbox.

Select your country, enter your phone number and type in the code you receive to complete the process.

If you've been eager to give Bitcoin a try, today's probably not the best day to do so. With so much happening behind the scenes, who knows what sharing your Bitcoin wallet on Twitter will cause.