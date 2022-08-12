If you own a Windows-based computer, you must install the latest update from Microsoft ASAP. Hackers can use several security flaws to breach your computer and steal your data.

It’s not just Windows sending constant updates. Every app you use needs to be updated frequently. For example, Google rolled out an urgent update for its Chrome browser last week, patching 27 issues. The latest update from Microsoft corrects a massive 121 flaws.

Read on to see what the update fixes and how you can get it.

Here’s the backstory

Microsoft’s latest update fixes 121 vulnerabilities for August, with 17 exploits categorized as critical.

Divided into three files, the Windows 10 KB5016616, KB5016623, and Windows 11 KB5016629 fixes 64 elevation of privilege flaws, 31 Remote Code Execution exploits and 12 flaws that can reveal information. The update also fixes two zero-day flaws. That makes this update vital.

With one of the flaws, hackers can exploit a coding error in Microsoft’s Support Diagnostic Tool, which places a malicious executable in the Windows Startup folder. Malware gets onto your PC through an infected email attachment or downloading a file from a spoofed website. It has the designation of CVE-2022-34713.

The other zero-day vulnerability allows hackers to bypass security protocols and read your emails. Microsoft gave it the designation of CVE-2022-30134 – Microsoft Exchange Information Disclosure Vulnerability.

What you can do about it

You should regularly check for new Windows updates, even if you are confident that you have the most recent version. Microsoft periodically releases smaller patches that correct additional flaws. If you miss any of those, things might not work as intended.

Updating Windows is a relatively straightforward process. Here’s how to do it:

To update Windows 10

Right-click on the Start button in the bottom left corner.

in the bottom left corner. Click on Settings , and then click on Update & Security.

, and then click on The next screen displays your Windows Update status.

status. Click on Check for updates, and if one is available, click Download and install now.

To update Windows 11

Click on the Start icon and select Settings .

and select . From there, click on Windows Update , and then Check for updates .

, and then . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

