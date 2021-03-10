Update your iPhone now! Patch fixes major security issue

Apple’s next iOS update is highly anticipated, as it will bring a host of new functions and capabilities to iPhone and iPad devices. The update releases later this month, but Apple has urgently pushed out a supplemental update to iOS 14.4.

When checking out the update’s description page, there isn’t a lot of information. Apple is only saying that it is an “important” update and should download it immediately.

Here’s the backstory

Discovered by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research, the CVE-2021-1844 is rather serious. The update fixes a WebKit vulnerability used by Safari and other third-party browsers to power their technology.

“A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation. Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution,” Apple explains in its support pages.

What that means is malicious code could be inserted into a website, which could in turn trigger unauthorized activity on your device. This could be anything from sending your personal information to a hacker’s server or stealing your banking details.

This is the second update from Apple this month. Last week the company pushed out a Mac update that fixed a bug that knocks out MacBooks. Apple Silicon M1 chip devices with third-party USB-C dock attachments are at risk.

The failure of the device specifically happens when the USB-C dock is supplying the computer with power. Version 11.2.2 of macOS prevents MacBook Pro’s corruption (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models.

Update your device

The patch to the latest vulnerability has rolled out for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. It is highly recommended that you update all devices immediately.

Here is how to get iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1:

Plug your device into its charger to ensure the battery doesn’t die during the update.

Tap Settings .

. Tap General > Software Update .

> . If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

To turn on automatic updates for your device:

Tap Settings .

. Tap General > Software Update .

> . Select Automatic Updates .

. Toggle the Download and Install options to the right to enable them.

There is also an update for macOS. Here is how to download macOS 11.2.3:

Click the Apple icon on the menu bar at the top of the screen and select System Preferences .

icon on the menu bar at the top of the screen and select . Tap Software Update .

. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

To install future updates automatically, including for apps that you’ve downloaded from the App Store, select Automatically keep my Mac up to date.

