It’s estimated that over 2.6 billion people use Google Chrome as their primary browser. This makes it a lucrative target for hackers. Tap or click here for seven quick ways to get more out of Chrome on your Android phone.

One way to keep your browser more secure is to update it whenever a new version is released. Well, it’s time to update Chrome again.

Keep reading to find out what’s in Chrome’s latest release and how to get it.

Google releases Chrome update with critical security fixes

Google recently announced the addition of Chrome 110 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. According to Google, the update covers 15 security flaws and patches them to prevent data breaches.

One of the best new features deals with the Google Password manager. Once you update to Chrome 110, when compromised passwords are detected, you won’t just be notified in the Password Manager. You’ll see links to websites the compromised password is used for. Clicking the link takes you to a password change page for those websites.

A feature already available on the Android version is also coming to desktops, where you can use biometrics to confirm your identity before using autofill details. In addition, Google has beefed up its Translate function, making it easier to change the settings.

Google released Enhanced Browsing late last year for online security, but the Chrome 110 update makes a few tweaks. You’ll now have the ability to analyze cookie requests from extensions.

How to update Google Chrome

Updating Chrome is easy and necessary. When security patches are released, it’s best to update ASAP to keep hackers from exploiting vulnerabilities.

Here’s how to check if a Chrome update is available:

Open the Chrome browser on your computer.

on your computer. Click on the three stacked dots in the upper right corner to access the menu.

in the upper right corner to access the menu. Hover over Help at the bottom and click on About Google Chrome .

at the bottom and click on . If your browser is up to date, you don’t need to do anything.

If an update is available, it will begin downloading automatically. When finished, click the Relaunch button to complete the process.

If you don’t see the update right away, check back often. Google is rolling the update out to everyone over the next few weeks.

Keep reading

How to clear your browser cache in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari and Brave

Use Google Chrome? This might be the best update of the year