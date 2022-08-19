Developers constantly release updates to add features and fix minor issues. More importantly, you get updates that address serious security issues. Tap or click here for a Zoom update that can save your operating system from being hacked.

Bad news if you’re an Apple lover. The Cupertino company just announced vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to take complete control of your devices. What makes this truly alarming is the scope of this vulnerability.

Most likely, you’re vulnerable to this recently discovered flaw if you have an Apple device. Read on for instructions on what to do.

Apple’s grim announcement

This week Apple revealed a flaw that affects multiple devices and software, which hackers can exploit to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. This means the crooks have the potential to take complete control of a gadget.

Apple also revealed another issue involving hackers crafting malicious websites to lure potential victims, leading to arbitrary code execution. Again, giving hackers control. This vulnerability exists in Apple’s WebKit, which powers all iOS web browsers and Safari.

Apple said that the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited.” That’s terrible news.

Your Apple device is likely on the list

The following devices are affected by the flaw:

iPhone 6S and newer.

and newer. iPad 5th generation and newer.

and newer. iPad Air 2 and newer.

and newer. iPad mini 4 and newer.

and newer. All iPad Pro models.

models. Apple Watch Series 3 and newer.

and newer. 7th generation iPod touch .

. Mac computers running macOS Monterey .

computers running . Apple’s Safari browser running on Big Sur or Catalina operating systems.

Go here for the complete list of affected devices and systems. And update your Apple devices now! The most recent updates for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch include iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1. The latest version of macOS is 12.5.1.

The latest version of watchOS for Apple Watch Series 3 is 8.7.1. The newest version of watchOS for Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch Series 7 is 8.7.

Here’s how to update your Apple devices:

To update your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install .

. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to update your Apple Watch. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

> > to update your Apple Watch. Tap if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions. To update your Mac, click on the Apple menu in the corner of the screen and go to System Preferences > Software Update > Update Now or Upgrade Now.

