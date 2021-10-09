Free, fast test to see how much private info your browser is leaking

Whenever you open up your browser, prepare for data tracking. Nowadays, it’s as ubiquitous as oxygen. Sites you visit can track all sorts of activities, from the links you click to your IP address.

They may even see the computer you’re operating on — including your battery life. Oh, and some can even see what social media websites you’re logged in to. Tap or click here to increase social media privacy.

Chances are, it’s pretty easy for websites to identify you. Luckily, there are a few steps you can take to protect your privacy. But before you can form a solid action plan, you should know exactly how much data you’re giving up.

This free test solves the mystery

There are all sorts of ways you’re being tracked. Most of us have heard about cookies, the small text files that store usernames, passwords and more. Tap or click here for three reasons why you shouldn’t accept cookies when visiting a website.

That’s just one example, though. There are many sophisticated ways you’re being tracked. It’s easy to get overwhelmed once you try to research it yourself.

Here’s a time-saving trick that reveals how much data your browser is giving away. Check out Cover Your Tracks, a free tool from the Electronic Frontier Foundation. It’s a quick way to test your browser to see how well it protects you from tracking and fingerprinting.

Your digital fingerprint is basically a list of your unique user characteristics.

This sophisticated tool reveals how trackers interact with your browser. It first launched in 2010 under a different name, but the EFF upgraded it over the years, adding many new features. You’ll see just how robust it is once you put your browser to the test.

It’s so easy to use

First, tap or click on Test your browser. You’re taken to the testing page, which may run for around 30 seconds or less, depending on your internet speed. It looks like this:

Next, you’re taken to your unique results. This in-depth page summarizes your overall protection against tracking. You’ll see a list of specific browser characteristics, like:

User agent

Browser plugin details

Time zone

Screen size

Color depth

Whether or not cookies are enabled

Language

Touch support

It even analyzes your platform, device memory, hardware and more. At the top of the page, it gives you an overview of your browser protection status. Here’s an example of what the report page looks like:

Scroll down for more specific information. You’ll see a list of details. This design choice reflects how a tracker views your browser.

Luckily, Cover Your Tracks goes the extra mile. It explains how things like web headers and plugin details are part of your digital footprint. You may realize you’re giving away far more than you would like to.

If you want to destroy your digital footprint, we have you covered. Tap or click here to delete yourself from the internet.