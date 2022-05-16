Own one of these computers? Update now to fix serious security flaws

You never know when a dangerous flaw is going to appear. For example, HP recently had to patch four dangerous vulnerabilities in its printers that left them exposed to hackers.

Now, several computer models are vulnerable to two security bugs that can have devastating consequences if left unpatched. You must immediately get this critical update if you have any affected models.

Read on to see what the vulnerabilities expose you to and what you can do about it.

Here’s the backstory

HP found two flaws that urgently need patching, as CVE-2021-3808 and CVE-2021-3809 are both rated as high in severity. The issues were first discovered in November last year, and when left unpatched, hackers can exploit them to access your computer and execute malware. This means criminals can take complete control of your device.

HP didn’t detail the nature of the flaws, only stating that it “might allow arbitrary code execution.” The complete list of affected models is extensive, but it includes:

Elite Dragonfly

EliteBook 1040 G4

ProBook 430 G5

ZBook 15u G5

Z1 All-in-One G3 Workstation

Z2 Tower G5 Workstation

What you can do about it

Whenever there is an update to your devices, whether it is security related or adds more features, you should always download it as soon as you can.

If you have the HP Driver and Software application installed, it should automatically download and update the affected files. You can also navigate to the HP customer support page and download the patch from there:

Go to https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers.

Click on your type of device , such as a laptop, desktop or ‘other’ for workstations.

Click on your type of device, such as a laptop, desktop or 'other' for workstations. If you access the page from your HP device, click on Let HP detect your product.

. On another device, you can also enter the serial number or name.

Click on Detect my drivers to let HP show you which one you need, or you can click BIOS-System Firmware and download version 01.09.01 Rev.A.

Once done, install it just like you would other software.

You can also navigate to the May 2022 Security Updates page and look for your model under the drop-down menus. Once you find your model on the list, click on the SoftPaq link on the right-side to directly download the update.

