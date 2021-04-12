Data from another social media site leaked – Watch out for scams

For many, social media platforms are the primary way of communicating with friends and family during the pandemic. It has also served as a great way for people to remain in contact with old acquaintances.

But recently several social media platforms have come under attack from hackers, stealing millions of records and personal information. Earlier this month, hackers made off with 533 million Facebook records. Tap or click here to find out if your account was exposed.

The latest social media platform under attack is Clubhouse. The app has been growing rapidly in popularity, as it combines the most-used features from other apps into its functions. Now over a million account details have been leaked online. Keep reading for details.

Here’s the backstory

Over the weekend, the personal details of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online. The data, which includes real names and social media profiles, appeared for sale on a popular hacking forum.

Here is some of the information the leak contained:

Name

Photo URL

Username

Twitter handle

Instagram handle

Number of followers

Number of people followed by the user

Account creation date

Invited by user profile name

Clubhouse quickly refuted the claims, saying to data wasn’t breached. They claim that the information that has been posted online is available to anybody who has access to the app’s API. App creators added that claims it was hacked are “false and misleading.”

This is misleading and false. Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked. The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API. https://t.co/I1OfPyc0Bo — Clubhouse (@joinClubhouse) April 11, 2021

What can you do about it?

While that might be true, nobody wants to be part of an online leak. What cybercriminals can do with the information is use it for targeted phishing attacks or identity theft.

Email addresses and login credentials weren’t part of the leaked data. But… it is always a good idea to change your passwords after a data breach or leak.

Be on the lookout for any suspicious emails that purportedly come from Clubhouse. Cybercriminals could try to steal your login details by sending you phishing emails with a malicious link to “verify” your account.

Once you have clicked on the link and “reset” your account, the thieves would have stolen your details and now can hijack your profile. If that happens, there are minimal ways for you to get it back.

For added security, make use of two-factor authentication (2FA) when available. It adds a layer of security to your account that will help keep criminals out. Tap or click here to find out how to enable 2FA for your social media accounts.

