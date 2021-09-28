Good computer maintenance is making sure that all your software is up to date. But we often forget that the browsers we use also need to be updated. In Google’s case, its Chrome browser gets regular improvements.

Even though a big update was pushed out recently, a rather severe issue has made an appearance. Google has been mum on what exactly the flaw is, so take that as a sign that you need to fix it as soon as possible. Tap or click here for the Chrome change that makes it easier to tell which sites can access your mic and camera.

The massive 19-flaw patch that rolled out last week brought the browser to version 94.0.4606.54. But simply having that update won’t protect you for long. Here is why you need to update your Chrome again.

Here’s the backstory

This update only fixes one issue in Chrome. But it’s a critical flaw that’s being fixed. In fact, the flaw has been given the dubious honor of being a zero-day exploit.

Tagged as being ‘High’ in severity, the flaw has been given the designation of CVE-2021-37973. Google simply said in a security post that it is a “Use after free in Portals” flaw.

Not giving further details is customary, as many software companies want users to update before divulging how the vulnerability can be exploited.

What you can do about it

The most important thing to do is to update Chrome to the latest version. This will ensure that you have the newest patches installed, and any additional features.

Here’s how you update your Chrome browser:

Open Chrome

Click on the Menu button in the top-right corner (three stacked dots)

button in the top-right corner (three stacked dots) Hover your cursor over Help

Click on About Chrome

This will display the version you are currently on. If an update is available, it will automatically start downloading. Don’t forget to save whatever you are working on, as the browser needs to reload when completed.

