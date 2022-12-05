One of your first lines of defense against viruses and hacks is to keep your programs and apps updated. Developers constantly push out fixes and security patches to protect your systems.

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser, with nearly 3 billion installations worldwide. Google recently discovered a dangerous zero-day threat — the ninth one this year! Read on for the latest issue and why you must update immediately.

Another zero-day exploit

Google has released Chrome version 108.0.5359.94 for Mac and Linux and 108.0.5359.94/.95 for Windows, which will roll out over the coming days.

Successful exploitation of CVE-2022-4262 can enable cybercriminals to install programs or view, change or delete data. They can also create new accounts on your device with full user rights. The vulnerability has been marked as high severity.

In a blog post, Google said it’s aware of an exploit for CVE-2022-4262 but is keeping information to itself until more users download the update.

This is the ninth Chrome zero-day vulnerability found and fixed this year.

Update Chrome now

Check if the update is available to you. If not, check back often, as Google is rolling out the update to everyone soon.

Open the Chrome browser on your computer.

on your computer. Click on the three stacked dots in the upper right corner to access the menu.

in the upper right corner to access the menu. Hover over Help at the bottom and click on About Google Chrome .

at the bottom and click on . If your browser is up to date, you don’t need to do anything.

If an update is available, it will begin downloading automatically. When finished, click the Relaunch button to complete the process.

