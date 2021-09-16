Patch Chrome! Update fixes 11 security vulnerabilities

Google’s Chrome is one of the most popular browsers globally, used by billions of people. So, when issues in the code are discovered, Google needs to act quickly. Not only to protect users but also the company’s security reputation.

A case in point? Several vulnerabilities have been recorded in the latest version of Chrome. This prompted Google to roll out a fix in mere days. Of the 11 identified flaws, the company acknowledged that at least two had been designated as zero-day exploits.

This is not the first time that Chrome has been updated in the last few months. In August, it was discovered that nine issues needed to be fixed. Details of the vulnerabilities weren’t released, but it is thought to be related to the browser’s engine and audio/video transfers.

Here’s the backstory

The Chrome update brings the browser’s version to 93.0.4577.82 for Windows, Mac and Linux. It is rolling out across the U.S. now, so make sure to update when it hits your machine.

As with previous vulnerabilities, Google didn’t go into detail as to what the latest fixes prevent. This has become the norm, as software makers want most users to update before divulging the flaw’s details.

What we do know, though, is that the two zero-day exploits were acknowledged last week and relate to memory bugs. In addition to crashing browsers, it can also be used by hackers to exploit your computer.

It has been a rather challenging year for Google and its Chrome browser. The inclusion of the latest zero-day exploits brings the company’s total to 10 critical patches.

What you can do about it

You should always make sure that your software and operating system are updated to the latest version. This protects you from nasty bugs and flaws and gives you access to the latest features.

Here’s how you update your Chrome browser:

Open Chrome

Click on the Menu button in the top-right corner (three stacked dots)

button in the top-right corner (three stacked dots) Hover your cursor over Help

Click on About Chrome

This will display the version you are currently on. If an update is available, it will automatically start downloading. Don’t forget to save whatever you are working on, as the browser needs to reload when completed.

