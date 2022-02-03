Secure your data with Chrome’s new Privacy Guide – Here’s how to use it

Before Google’s Chrome browser hits the magical version number of 100, a few more security issues need addressing. While a recent update adds more features, the new Privacy Guide is most beneficial to Chrome users.

Keeping your personal information and sensitive data safe should be your top priority. Unfortunately, few people know where to look to change security settings. As a result, millions are potentially still using the default configuration.

Google wants to take the frustration out of finding critical security settings. Read on to see how the latest Chrome update makes that process easier.

Here’s the backstory

With Chrome version 98.0.4758 comes a host of security patches and additional features. It fixes 27 vulnerabilities, and while eight ranked high in severity, there are thankfully no critical flaws.

Before diving into the new tools, here’s how to update your Chrome browser:

Open Chrome on your desktop computer.

Click on the Menu button (three-dotted line) in the top right corner.

button (three-dotted line) in the top right corner. Hover over Help at the bottom and click on About Google Chrome.

The process will automatically trigger Chrome to check for an update. Your current version will be displayed, and the latest version will immediately start downloading if an update is available. Once downloaded, you’ll need to relaunch your browser.

Chrome’s Privacy Guide

Don’t worry if you feel lost when searching for security settings in Chrome. The options can be tricky to find, especially if you are not too familiar with what’s under Chrome’s hood. But if that’s the case, Google is here to help.

After updating to Chrome version 98.0.4758, it’s time for a privacy checkup. Here’s how to complete a Chrome privacy review:

Open the Chrome browser on your desktop computer.

browser on your desktop computer. Tap the three stacked dots in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Select Settings .

. Tap Security & Privacy in the left column.

in the left column. Tap Review my settings in the Privacy review section.

This opens a page that lets you customize some of Chrome’s most important privacy settings. Tap Get started and follow the on-screen instructions. There are three sections that you can change settings for.

The first is to Review settings for search and browsing optimization. The second lets you Choose your Safe Browsing protection. And finally, Choose when to block third-party cookies. Go through each section and make your selections to boost security and privacy.

Other features with the update

While the Privacy Guide is the most critical update, several others will also be useful. There’s now a built-in screenshot tool to easily capture images, and you can also add emojis to those screenshots.

Speaking of emojis, those got a refresh as well and should appear a bit more vibrant. That is thanks to the new COLRv1 Color Gradient Vector Fonts. The move also includes Chrome’s transition from PNG emoji files to vectors. You might not see a huge difference, but the emoji files will be smaller and can scale much larger without losing quality.

