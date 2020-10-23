Zero-day bugs are always bad news. By definition, they’re security flaws found in brand new pieces of software the moment they’re available — and sometimes, hackers are ready to exploit them before users are aware they exist.

These vulnerabilities are bad enough in programs and operating systems, but they can really cause chaos when found in web browsers. After all, the web is where you’ll find malware, popups and hackers that can exploit the bugs. Tap or click here to see how bad a recent zero-day flaw for Google Chrome was.

But now, Google is sounding the alarm for yet another dangerous zero-day bug. If it’s not patched in time, hackers can exploit your system memory to scan, crash or even hijack your browser. Here’s what you can do to protect yourself.

Google wants you to update your system now!

Google has announced the discovery of a dangerous new zero-day glitch found in Google Chrome. The bug (dubbed CVE-2020-15999) is a memory corruption vulnerability, which means hackers can exploit it to inject malicious code on your computer.

These are some of the most common bugs to affect Chrome — making up a whopping 70% of critical exploits. And the only way to fix them is through regular patching of your browser.

This time around, the exploit occurs thanks to a flaw with the FreeType font library. And to make matters worse, the bug was only found after Chrome users started reporting cyberattacks.

Yep, this means that hackers are already exploiting the bug right now. If you want to browse the web safely, it’s important you get the patch right away.

Google thankfully pushed an update that fixes CVE-2020-15999, as well as several other less-critical bugs. It’s currently being pushed to users through the Chrome browser, and updating is easy. Here’s how to do it:

Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of your browser window. Click Settings. Click About Chrome from the bottom of the left-hand sidebar. If an update is available for you, it will populate under the Google Chrome logo. You will be asked to install and relaunch your browser to complete the update.

If you don’t see the update right away, don’t worry — it may not have rolled out to you just yet. It should be available to all users within the coming days, but in the meantime, stick to familiar corners of the web to minimize your risk.

Once a piece of malware gets on your system, updating your browser won’t be enough to stop it. For extra peace of mind, it’s worth running a virus scan on your computer to make sure it’s totally safe.

