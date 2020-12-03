Google Chrome has approximately 2.9 billion users, making it the most popular web browser of all time. Unfortunately, a big chunk of these users may be unable to access new versions of Chrome after support runs out for their operating system of choice.

If you use Google Chrome on your Windows 7 PC, it’s time to upgrade. Otherwise, you’ll be putting yourself and your data in harm’s way every time you log on.

Google says “Upgrade now, or else!”

As of January 2022, Google will no longer be supporting Chrome for Windows 7. Anyone with the outdated operating system on their PCs will find themselves unable to update or access Chrome unless they take the plunge and upgrade to Windows 10.

This deadline has been a long time coming, but it’s not even the original deadline for Windows 7 users. Google originally planned to end support in 2021 but extended the date by six months in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google outlined its decision to extend the deadline in a blog post. In addition to pushing the expiration date back for Chrome on Windows 7, Google mentioned that enterprise users could explore its product roadmap and get IT assistance with Google’s latest software.

If you’re running Windows 7 for whatever reason, you don’t have much to lose by upgrading. Windows 7’s layout and themes may be familiar, but the lack of support means there’s little recourse if your computer gets infected with malware.

I want to upgrade to Windows 10. How can I do it?

In order for your computer to be compatible with Windows 10, it needs to have the following technical specs:

1 GHz or faster compatible processor

1GB RAM for 32-bit; 2GB for 64-bit

Up to 20GB of available hard disk space

800 x 600 screen resolution or higher. DirectX 9 graphics processor with WDDM driver

Internet access

Microsoft account required for some features, and watching DVDs requires separate playback software

As with any software update, we recommend backing your computer up before you start. If the update fails for whatever reason, a backup will keep your personal data safe.

As with any software update, we recommend backing your computer up before you start. If the update fails for whatever reason, a backup will keep your personal data safe.

Once you’ve backed up your information, go to the Microsoft website to purchase Windows 10 Home (or purchase the Pro version for small business use) and follow the prompts. Next, follow the steps below.

Select Download tool and click Run. Accept the License terms. On the What do you want to do? page, click Upgrade this PC now, then choose Next. The installer will download and walk you through the Windows 10 setup process. Type in a valid Windows 10 key, which should have been sent to you when you purchased the upgrade. If Windows 10 was ever installed on the device before, the original product key would be automatically applied. When Windows 10 is ready to be installed, the computer will display the choices you made during the install program setup. To keep previously downloaded files on your device, make sure “Keep personal files and apps” is on this recap page. Save your choices and close any open apps your device is running, then click Install. Do not turn off your PC during the installation period.

After the upgrade is complete, your device should restart itself. Now, you’re ready to start using Chrome again without fear.

And if you miss the look and feel of Windows 7, you can bring it back to Windows 10 without having to put your security at risk.

