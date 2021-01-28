All the new features coming to Chrome, Edge and Firefox

Cybercriminals can attack your web browser and find ways to steal your personal information and rip you off. That’s why it’s important to take security precautions before it’s too late. Tap or click here to lock down your browser for maximum security.

Now, some of the most popular browsers are being updated and packed with great new features. A focus on security is the most common thread in these updates, with Google’s Chrome and Microsoft Edge adding better password management.

It’s always best to update browsers and apps as soon as possible. This will ensure that you get all the new features and better protect yourself from intruders and hackers. Let’s look at some of the important features coming with the latest updates.

A shiny new Chrome

Google started to roll out a stable version of its Chrome browser this week, and it includes a host of security updates and new features.

We previously detailed how Chrome 88 can help fix your bad passwords, but now there’s another feature to tackle privacy.

If you have ever shared your screen during a Google Meet session, you will know how cringy it can be when a pop-up appears. Whether it’s an email from your spouse or a newsletter you forgot you signed up for, it can leave you red in the face.

As part of the new update, Google will let you mute web notifications. When activated, alerts for new emails, chat messages or other third-party websites won’t be displayed when your screen is shared.

Here are some of the highlights:

Pop-ups and notifications will be muted when sharing your screen.

All alerts will automatically be displayed when screen sharing stops.

Notifications are already muted when sharing a tab in Google Meet.

Google hopes that it will reduce distractions.

It also prevents sensitive or personal information from accidentally being displayed.

Microsoft’s Edge update

Microsoft is also dusting off some cobwebs from its Edge browser, bringing it to version 88 with a couple of security and privacy updates.

The Edge browser now comes with a built-in password generator and a password monitor.

The password generator will suggest a strong, multicharacter password when you need to create one for websites.

Passwords will be suggested through a drop-down in the required field.

It will automatically save to the browser and sync across devices

The tool goes a step beyond the typical remembering of credentials. It will scan your saved passwords against a list of leaked credentials. If there is a match, it will alert you to make a change immediately.

Other updates to the browser include:

Putting unused tabs to sleep. By choosing the period of inactivity, Edge will put inactive tabs “to sleep” to free up system resources like memory and CPU for tabs being actively used.

Sidebar Search allows you to highlight a word or phrase on a web page and search the net for it. The results will be displayed on the right-hand side of the current tab. This is handy when you don’t want to jump between tabs.

Outlook has been further integrated into Edge. You can now see your most recent three emails by hovering your mouse over the Outlook tile. You can also start a new mail or meeting request in a new tab.

New themes for personalization have been added.

When shopping in Edge, the browser will scan the web for coupon codes.

A notification will pop up if the browser found the product you are looking for at a lower price somewhere else.

Firefox’s anti-tracking feature

It’s the season for updates, and Mozilla is joining the party with a new release to its Firefox browser. While not as feature-rich as Chrome or Edge, the update does tackle several security issues.

Firefox version 85 now protects you from hidden supercookies that track your browsing behavior. By isolating them, they can’t follow you around the internet.

Firefox will now remember your preferred location for saved bookmarks. The bookmarks folder will also be displayed by default on new tabs.

The password manager now allows you to remove all of your saved browser passwords in one click.

Just like most other browsers, Firefox no longer supports Adobe Flash.

Microsoft Edge just got better — try this cool new feature now