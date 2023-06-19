Need money to pay bills in a pinch? Many rely on cash advance apps to make it to their next check. While these services offer a helping hand, you could wind up in a jam if you’re not careful.

A recent study took a deep dive into 15 of today’s most popular cash advance apps. The scoop? An advance might cost more than you bargained (or budgeted) for.

That’ll cost you

The study covered popular cash advance apps on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. They looked at the actual cost of borrowing $100. Fees ranged from $6 to $28, averaging just over $15.

You might think using one of these cash advance apps is better than getting hit with an overdraft fee from your bank. The average penalty for going into the red is about $35, which is more expensive than a cash advance fee. However, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

To cover their butts, cash advance apps often require access to your checking account, just in case you don’t repay within the given timeframe. In addition to pulling money directly out of your wallet, they’ll also hit you with sky-high interest rates. We’re talking 500% or higher in some cases!

Skeletons in the closet

Online cash advances and payday loans have a historically shady past. Many aren’t licensed to lend in the states they do business with. Unauthorized bank account withdrawals and harassment from debt collectors are common complaints.

Some have tried to take legal action against the worst offenders, only to hit a wall. States can only do so much, as many online cash advance companies aren’t licensed where they do business. They often incorporate offshore or claim they’re affiliated with a Native American tribe to stay under the radar.

The good news is these shady dealers now have the feds’ attention. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accepts payday loan complaints and in some cases, caps on interest rates have been imposed.

Many of today’s cash advance apps and services strive to improve by offering overdraft protection and more transparent repayment terms. However, it pays to be cautious. Pun intended.

Proceed with caution

There’s no shame in exploring your resources when strapped for cash. However, it’s wise to only depend on cash advance apps and payday loans in an actual emergency. Using them too often can be a slippery slope and set you up for significant debt.

If you’re considering the world of cash advance apps, here are some helpful tips:

Before you commit to a cash advance, check the fees and interest rates and when the loan repayment is due. Remember, these services hit you with larger-than-life interest rates if you don’t repay by the deadline.

and when the loan repayment is due. Remember, these services hit you with larger-than-life interest rates if you don’t repay by the deadline. Look for a service that offers overdraft protection, like Chime. Some apps, like Earnin, will even notify you when your bank account balance is low, so there are no surprises.

like Chime. Some apps, like Earnin, will even notify you when your bank account balance is low, so there are no surprises. Take advantage of included features like credit monitoring, budgeting assistance and financial tips. Brigit offers all three, although you may need to become a paid subscriber to access some.

The verdict on today’s cash advance apps? Know what you’re getting into before signing on the dotted line.

