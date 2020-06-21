Your router plays multiple roles in keeping your home network together. Not only does it connect all of your gadgets to the web, but it also acts as a gateway for the data that comes and goes from the rest of the internet. As a result, it’s the perfect target for malicious hackers that want to take down all of your devices.

When a security flaw is discovered in network devices like routers, it can spell disaster for internet users across the globe. And now, a bug has been found in 79 different popular router models that can allow hackers to take over your devices remotely. We have the complete list of affected routers, as well as what you can do to protect your network.

NETGEAR routers suffer from dangerous security flaw

According to reports from ZDNet, a critical security flaw has been detected in 79 different NETGEAR routers that can allow hackers remote access to your devices. The bug was identified by two independent security researchers and confirmed by a detailed proof-of-concept test that showed the exploit in action.

The issue, apparently, lies in how affected routers handle administrator settings. These routers fail to properly protect user input like passwords and settings, which means hackers can easily inject malicious requests that bypass your router’s security.

Thankfully, the researchers pointed NETGEAR to the flaws, and the company has pledged to release a series of patches to protect these routers from compromise. Unfortunately, we don’t have a set date as to when these patches will materialize, and NETGEAR acknowledges that several older routers may not even receive patches in the first place.

Which routers are affected? What can I do to protect myself.

In a twist of good fortune, we have a list of all the NETGEAR routers currently affected by the bug. You can confirm if your router number matches any of these by checking the bottom of your device where the barcodes and network information is found.

AC1450 EX6920 R6900 WN3500RP D6220 EX7000 R6900P WNCE3001 D6300 LG2200D R7000 WNDR3300 D6400 MBM621 R7000P WNDR3300v2 D7000v2 MBR624GU R7100LG WNDR3400 D8500 MBR1200 R7300 WNDR3400v2 DC112A MBR1515 R7850 WNDR3400v3 DGN2200 MBR1516 R7900 WNDR3700v3 DGN2200v4 MBRN3000 R8000 WNDR4000 DGN2200M MVBR1210C R8300 WNDR4500 DGND3700 R4500 R8500 WNDR4500v2 EX3700 R6200 RS400 WNR834Bv2 EX3800 R6200v2 WGR614v8 WNR1000v3 EX3920 R6250 WGR614v9 WNR2000v2 EX6000 R6300 WGR614v10 WNR3500 EX6100 R6300v2 WGT624v4 WNR3500v2 EX6120 R6400 WN2500RP WNR3500L EX6130 R6400v2 WN2500RPv2 WNR3500Lv2 EX6150 R6700 WN3000RP XR300 EX6200 R6700v3 WN3100RP

Since no updates or patches are available yet, you may be waiting for some time before your router is fully safe to use. In the meantime, you can check for updates by following these steps below:

Open your router’s admin page by typing your IP address into your address bar. You will then be asked to enter your admin username and password. These can usually be found in the user guide for your router, but if you don’t have this information, there are sites that can help you figure it out. Tap or click here for a list of default passwords for 548 router brands. Once you’re logged in, locate a section called Advanced or Management to look for firmware updates. If an update is available, download and install it to your device.

Until the patches are fully available, use your best judgment when browsing the web. Make sure to avoid any unusual or unfamiliar websites during your sessions, and be especially careful of email attachments that could put your computer and network at risk. At this point in time, it’s just not worth tempting fate.