A zero-day vulnerability was patched for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge in early July, and Apple followed suit last week. Regardless of your browser, you need to update it immediately. Here’s how.

Any zero-day is bad news

A zero-day vulnerability is a flaw in a system that hackers discovered before developers were aware of it. This can lead to zero-day exploits and attacks, which are more likely to succeed since there’s no patch or fix yet.

We’ve written about such a flaw affecting Chrome and Edge, both of which were patched in early July. Apple fixed the flaw for Safari just last Wednesday.

The zero-day flaw in question, CVE-2022-2294, can cause your apps to crash and open the door for hackers to get into your computer and steal private data.

Avast said that the flaw was being exploited in watering hole attacks, targeting specific users by infecting websites they are known to visit. Any zero-day is bad news, and you want to get ahead of it before it’s too late. Here’s how to update some of the most popular browsers:

Update Safari now

Apple recently released Safari 15.6 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, which includes fixes for the following vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-32784, CVE-2022-32792 and CVE-2022-2294.

To update your Safari browser for Mac:

Open the Apple menu and select System Preferences.

and select Select Software Update and wait for your Mac to check for updates

and wait for your Mac to check for updates If there’s an available update, click Upgrade Now .

. To automatically receive macOS and Safari updates, check the box that says Automatically keep my Mac up to date.

Update Chrome now

Google recently released Chrome version 103.0.5060.134.

To update Chrome on your computer:

Open the Chrome browser on your computer.

on your computer. Click on the three stacked dots in the upper right corner to access the menu.

in the upper right corner to access the menu. Hover over Help at the bottom and click on About Google Chrome .

at the bottom and click on . If your browser is up to date, you don’t need to do anything.

If an update is available, click the Relaunch button to complete the process.

Update Edge now

Microsoft recently released Edge version 103.0.1264.71.

To update Edge on your computer:

Open the Edge browser on your computer.

on your computer. Click on the three stacked dots in the upper right corner to access the menu.

in the upper right corner to access the menu. Hover your cursor over Help and feedback and click on About Microsoft Edge .

and click on . Edge will look for the latest version. If your browser needs updating, it will do so automatically.

