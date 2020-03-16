We’re definitely living in strange times. The coronavirus pandemic has most everyone in a panic, leading to empty grocery store shelves and a shortage on toilet paper. Not only that, but some stores are even running out of bags to pack and carry out the products and groceries you actually do find to buy.

It’s scary out there, but we will get through this together. Staying up to date on the latest information is key but you really need to be careful where you find it — especially if you’re looking on social media. There is just so much misinformation it’s overwhelming. Tap or click here for official Twitter accounts with accurate coronavirus news.

Misinformation is bad enough, but there are even worse fates for information-seekers out there. Hackers are taking advantage of coronavirus fears and are trying to digitally loot as much as they can. So what can you do about it? Start with a little help from Microsoft.

Microsoft releases helpful coronavirus tool

Microsoft is using its Bing search engine to help people stay informed about the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. It’s created a map that tracks the disease and gives you the latest numbers of confirmed cases worldwide.

The Bing map shows the number of active cases globally, as well as the number of coronavirus fatalities and how many people have recovered after contracting the disease. To see the map, type bing.com/covid directly into your web browser.

This map constantly updates using data compiled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. It’s a good resource if you’re looking for quick information related to COVID-19.

Cybercriminals exploiting trusted coronavirus tracking map

If you want to track the spreading of COVID-19, there is another online map that’s safe to use. It’s a digital map from Johns Hopkins University that lists all of the confirmed cases, as well as the current rate of progression and fatalities. If you want to stay up to date, be sure to bookmark it.

Johns Hopkins University

So we have two legitimate maps, but here’s the problem: Cybercriminals are using the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracking map to reel in new victims. They are creating malicious websites that have the map posted, along with download links.

That’s the thing: You don’t need to download the Johns Hopkins University map. Just go to its official site and the map is already there. If you end up on a site asking you to download the map, don’t do it, it’s a scam.

Some criminals are also turning the map into phishing attacks. They send messages that contain fake links to the Johns Hopkins University map. What they’re really sending is malicious code and if you click on the links, your device could be infected with malware.

The safest way to see this tracking map is to use the link we’ve provided above, or type the web address directly into your browser. It’s coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.

With so many security threats out there, you need to stick with trusted sites when looking for coronavirus information.

One trusted organization is the CDC. You can find tons of helpful information on the CDC site, but make sure you’re going to the official one, not a spoofed website.

The best way to get to the CDC site is to type the address directly into your browser. Type in cdc.gov or just tap or click here to get there.

Another place for great intel is the WHO. Again, make sure to type the official web address directly into your browser so you know you’re going to the correct site. It’s who.int. Or you can tap or click here to visit the WHO website.

