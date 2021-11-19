There’s a big change coming to the way you update your Windows PC

Microsoft seems to be focusing all its developmental energy on the recently released Windows 11 operating system. The OS has seen several updates since its launch, but it hasn’t been without a few problems. Tap or click here to find out why you have a ton of empty folders on your PC.

There isn’t anything wrong with Windows 10, but Microsoft naturally wants to taper off support eventually.

But before that happens, the company just pushed out the Windows 10 November 2021 Update (version 21H2). Read on to see what is included in the latest update and Microsoft’s plans for future updates.

Here’s the backstory

The latest Windows 10 update is security-focused, with the company saying it also includes productivity and management aspects. Many of the changes in the newest version stem from feedback gathered through the Windows Insider Program. According to Microsoft, the update includes:

Adding WPA3 H2E standards support for enhanced Wi-Fi security.

Windows Hello for Business introduces a new cloud trust deployment method to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes.

GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute-intensive workflows.

By adding the WPA3 H2E standards to Wi-Fi connections, it will make a network more secure against outside attacks.

Keeping an operating system up to date with the latest patches and software updates is crucial to the security and functionality of your computer. To stay one step ahead of hackers while implementing new features, Microsoft has a bi-yearly cycle.

That means twice a year, the company rolls out a significant update for Windows 10. It has been doing it this way for years. But with the release of Windows 11, juggling two operating systems is seemingly becoming difficult.

That is why Microsoft announced earlier this week that it would change major Windows 10 updates to annually instead of twice per year. This also takes the burden off consumers by not having to struggle with massive downloads.

How to update Windows

Here’s how to update your Windows PC:

Click the Start Menu and open Settings, click Update & Security, then click Windows Update. From there, you’ll be able to see if updates are available for download. If an update is available, click Download and Install. If you don’t see an available update, click Check for Updates to force the process.

The download shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes to complete. Underneath the download option, you might see options for switching to Windows 11. To check if your computer can run the latest operating system, get the PC Health Check App. Tap or click here for details.

The PC Health Check App is a small installation that scans your computer and checks your system for Windows 11 compatibility.

Keep reading

Windows 11: Users reporting printer issues and lagging performance

X

Windows 11: 5 best tips, tricks, and features to try now