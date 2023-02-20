Did you know that someone can intercept your text messages without you even knowing it? You may think that the danger only comes from hackers and scammers, but it could be someone closer to home. Here’s how to spot the clues that someone is snooping on you.

When you sign into a device with your Apple ID, it becomes associated with your account. This is convenient if you use that device daily, but sometimes you want to remove a device from the list. After all, your account should be kept private and you don’t want others accessing it.

Here’s how to check your Apple ID device list to find where you’re signed in.

Device roundup

You’ll want to remove devices from your Apple ID account for a few reasons. You could be trading in a phone or passing it down to a family member. Or maybe you used a public device or a friend’s to sign in.

If you sign in to an iPhone, iPad or Mac using two-factor authentication, it becomes a trusted device.

Trusted or not, you should remove any devices you’re no longer using, or those others can access. Just keep your everyday devices on the list and keep them locked. As a bonus, your account has less clutter!

Manage trusted devices from your Apple ID account

There are a few ways to do this. Let’s run through them.

iPhone

Go to Settings and tap your name .

and tap . Scroll down to see a list of devices, trusted and otherwise.

Tap on a device and review its information.

Tap Remove from Account , then confirm by tapping Remove .

, then confirm by tapping . If you don’t recognize a device, remove it and change your password.

Mac

Go to Apple menu > System Settings .

. Click your name .

. Tap on a device and review its information.

Click Remove from Account , then confirm by tapping Remove .

, then confirm by tapping . If you don’t recognize a device, remove it and change your password.

From a browser

Go to appleid.apple.com/sign-in.

Select Devices from the list on the left.

from the list on the left. Select a device and review its information.

Click Remove from Account , then confirm by tapping Remove .

, then confirm by tapping . If you don’t recognize a device, remove it and change your password.

