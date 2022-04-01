It is crucial that you keep your devices updated to the latest versions. Typically, these updates correct security flaws and vulnerabilities but can often include a few new features.

Android devices are more targeted by cybercriminals than Apple, but the operating system updates are equally important. When Apple releases an emergency patch for iOS, macOS and iPadOS, you know that it is serious.

Read on to see what the latest update fixes and how you can download it to your Apple device.

Here’s the backstory

Now and again, a serious enough flaw is discovered that warrants immediate action. Unfortunately, a vulnerability sent off alarm bells at Apple this week.

The company rushed out an emergency patch for iPhone, Mac and iPad that fixes two zero-day vulnerabilities in the respective operating systems. Tracked as CVE-2022-22675, the first flaw allows hackers to use the vulnerability to access kernel memory, which houses critical information on a system.

The second flaw can also have devastating consequences for unpatched devices. Given the designation of CVE-2022-22674, hackers have the ability to execute malicious code in macOS Monterey and current iPhone and iPad models.

How to update Apple devices

The latest version of iOS and iPadOS is 15.4.1. If your device isn’t running this version, update now. Here’s how.

How to update iPhone, iPad or iPad touch

Open Settings .

. Tap General .

. Select Software Update .

. Tap Install Now.

Instead of Install Now, you might see Download and Install. If so, select that option to download the update. Then, enter your passcode and select Install Now.

How to update macOS

The latest version for Mac is macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and you can update it by following these steps:

Click on the Apple menu in the corner of the screen.

in the corner of the screen. Tap System Preferences .

. In the following menu, click Software Update .

. Then, click Update Now or Upgrade Now.

If you already have Monterey installed, you’ll only need to click on Update Now. However, if you are still on a previous version, such as Big Sur, click on Upgrade Now to move to the latest operating system version.

