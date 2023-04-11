Apple doesn’t typically release operating system updates over a weekend. When it does, you know it’s important. This week, the tech giant released emergency updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac computers that address zero-day flaws and other security concerns. That’s why you need to update your Apple devices ASAP!

Keep reading for details and how to get critical updates.

Apple updates address zero-day vulnerabilities

Apple never discloses, discusses, or confirms security issues until an assessment has occurred and patches are available. What we do know is that its latest updates patch zero-day flaws that cybercriminals have exploited.

If you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer, it’s time to update! The new releases are iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 and macOS Ventura 13.3.1. Here’s how to get the updates.

How to update your iPhone and iPad

Open Settings .

. Tap General .

. Select Software Update .

. Tap Install Now.

Instead of Install Now, you might see Download and Install. If so, select that option to download the update. Then, enter your passcode and select Install Now.

How to update macOS

From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Settings or System Preferences . If you choose System Settings, click General on the left side of the window. Then click Software Update on the right. If you choose System Preferences, click Software Update in the window.

or . Software Update then checks for new software. If Software Update finds new software, click the button to install it. For example, the button might be named Update Now , Upgrade Now , Install Now , or Restart Now . You might then be asked to enter your administrator password. If Software Update says that your Mac is up to date, no new software is available for your Mac model. Software Update shows only software that is compatible with your Mac.



If you don’t see an item named Software Update, choose View > Software Update from the menu bar in System Settings or System Preferences. Or use Search in the corner of the window to search for Software Update.

If your older Mac doesn’t include Software Update, open the App Store app instead. It’s in your Applications folder. Then click the Updates tab in the App Store to check for updates.