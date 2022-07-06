Update Chrome! ANOTHER zero-day flaw fixed in latest patch

In the world of online security, speed is king. Developers work hard to keep software and programs safe from hackers, and hackers, in turn, use every trick they can to find a way in before anyone notices.

Vulnerabilities in your computer’s software can be even more devasting. If you use Google Chrome, you must update your browser immediately.

Yet another Chrome zero-day flaw

If you’re feeling a sense of deja vu, it’s not you. This is the fourth Chrome zero-day flaw patched so far this year. Zero-day flaws are those that come to a developer’s attention after hackers have discovered them. Translation: These vulnerabilities are a big deal, and once there’s a fix, installing it as soon as possible is vital.

Google is tight-lipped about zero-day flaws, and for good reason. The more details about the attack and how it works, the more ammunition for cybercriminals. Details on actively-exploited hacks are generally only released later once most users have updated.

Here’s what we know about this vulnerability: A successful attack can result in everything from program crashes to hackers bypassing your computer’s security systems, BleepingComputer reports.

Don’t take any chances. Here’s how to make sure your browser is patched against this attack.

How to update Chrome browser to the latest version

In general, you should install security updates as soon as possible. The one caveat, of course, is a major update that adds new features. For example, when Windows rolls out a new version, we recommend waiting at least a couple of weeks for the bugs to get worked out.

Security patches are another story. If you use Chrome, don’t wait to update. Here’s how to ensure your computer is up to date:

Open the Chrome browser on your computer.

on your computer. Tap the three stacked dots in the upper right corner to access the menu.

in the upper right corner to access the menu. Hover over Help at the bottom and click on About Google Chrome.

This prompts Chrome to automatically check your browser for updates. For reference, the latest version is 103.0.5060.114. If your browser is up to date, you don’t need to do anything. If it’s not, you’ll see a Relaunch button. Click this to finish the updating process.

Remember to save any web pages or online work before doing so. The browser must restart for the changes to take effect. Once you reopen, you’re good to go.

If you don’t see the update available yet, be patient. It is currently rolling out to Windows, Mac and Linux machines and Google says it could be weeks before it reaches every device. Check back in a day or so to see if version 103.0.5060.114 is available for download.

