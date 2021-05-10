Online shopping helped us get what we needed when the pandemic was raging through 2020. Though it’s not over yet, we are still buying things as fast as we can click, essential or not.

Amazon was a prime destination (no pun intended) during lockdown and quarantine and it continues to dominate the online retail market. The company saw big gains last year and added more Prime members to its list. Tap or click here to see just how big Amazon is right now.

As an Amazon customer, you have an account with the site. As is the case with any online profile, your privacy is exposed to a lesser or greater extent, depending on what the company does with your information. Amazon is rolling out a new feature that you may not want to use. Keep reading for details and how to turn it off.

Amazon Sidewalk

Amazon’s Sidewalk is a long-range wireless network that extends your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi range up to a mile. Your Echo speakers, Ring products and other gadgets (more will likely be added with time) become bridges that boost your signal beyond your router. This is nice if you have connected devices outside, such as smart garage door openers, doorbells, cameras and lighting.

The system works by “borrowing” bandwidth from surrounding devices, including those that don’t belong to you. So your neighbor’s Ring security camera could contribute to keeping your front yard lights connected to the network. This works the other way as well.

Amazon says that monthly data is capped at 500MB per account, which isn’t much. Everyone would like better connections for all their devices. But at what cost does this come?

Amazon says it’s secure, but we’ve heard that before

No network is completely safe against tampering. The best you can do is limit how much information you share. Amazon uses three layers of encryption and says your neighbors won’t be able to see your data.

That may be so, but a hacker needs only get into one device on the network to have access to others. In this case, the bad actor can hack your neighbor’s Sidewalk-enabled device and use it to get to yours.

No company can ensure complete privacy or protection, no matter how big they are. Tap or click here to read about a security flaw put Mac users at risk.

The day is coming

Amazon is flipping the switch on Sidewalk on June 8. Even though it’s not yet active, it might already be enabled in your Alexa app.

Want to opt out? Here’s how:

First, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to make sure you have the latest version of the Alexa app.

Open the Alexa app and tap More > Settings > Account Settings > Amazon Sidewalk .

. Toggle the switch for Amazon Sidewalk to the left to disable it.

