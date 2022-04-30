It’s no secret that Google and Facebook use your data and search history to serve you targeted advertising. Many companies use information specific to you for advertising purposes. Tap or click here for ways to stop or limit Facebook targeted ads.

That’s the nature of targeted advertising. Companies build up a profile of what you like, where you go, the things you do and what you buy.

A new report found that Amazon uses voice data from Alexa to serve you personalized advertising. Read on to see what the report concluded and what you can do about it.

Here’s the backstory

When you ask Amazon’s Alexa to play a song or where you can buy something, you don’t expect that data to filter into your browser-based Amazon shopping experience. Not so, says a report from researchers at the University of Washington, UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Northeastern University.

Whatever information you ask Alexa is not only collected by Amazon and third-party tracking services but also shared with as many as 40 advertising partners. The companies then use your data to build a profile on your habits and interests, leading to specific targeted advertising.

But it gets worse. Alexa incorporates Skills (downloadable code) that enhance or add more features to the device. These can be anything from custom alarms and timers to multi-room audio and cooking instructions.

Researchers found that Amazon uses the data from these Skills to build up your targeted advertising profile. According to the report, more than 70% of Skills don’t mention data collection from Amazon or Alexa, and “only 10 (2.2%) skills are clear about data collection practices in their privacy policies.”

The undisclosed data collection raises questions about your privacy and how Amazon handles your data. Of all the smart speakers available, research by Reviews.org found that Alexa collects the most data on you. Even more than Google Assistant.

However, the most recent report also points out that “Amazon restricts skills from collecting sensitive information” and that Amazon imposes “a set of platform policies to mitigate potential privacy risks.” But no data center is impervious to cyberattacks, no matter the hosting company.

What you can do about it

It would be rather drastic if you stopped using your Alexa device to minimize targeted advertising. In reality, targeted ads are everywhere. You would have to disconnect from the internet completely to prevent ad tracking.

However, there are a few things that you can do to limit the reach of targeted advertising, and that starts with opting out. Here’s how to do that:

Sign in to your Amazon account on a desktop browser or mobile phone.

on a desktop browser or mobile phone. Then, click on this Amazon Advertising Preferences link.

Select the button next to Do not show me interest-based ads provided by Amazon.

Click Submit.

For Alexa devices, there are more settings you might want to change.

Open the Alexa app on your mobile phone.

Tap Manage Settings, then Alexa Privacy.

This is the central location where you manage privacy on Alexa. You can control your voice recordings, manage your home device state history and update the Alexa Skills you’ve granted permission to access specific data. You can also access the settings on your browser by going to Alexa Privacy Settings.

