Getting a lot of ads in Microsoft Edge? You’re not alone

A couple of new features would be great, or even seamless integration with popular apps. But what Edge users have been receiving instead is far more intrusive. Read on to see why users aren’t so thrilled with Microsoft.

Here’s the backstory

Incredibly hard to miss, Microsoft has started to roll out advertising in the lower right corner of Edge. The ads began to pop up after a recent update and are most often seen promoting the company’s Start service.

Microsoft rebranded its MSN news feed to Start and touted it as a one-stop app for all things news, games, weather and entertainment. The ads are displayed whenever a new tab is opened. If you are a tab hoarder, that is a lot of advertising. And it takes up a sizeable chunk for screen real estate.

In the same update, Microsoft’s new assistance feature is meant to help the company improve its Bing search engine. But there is one problem with it: it needs to collect your search results and analyze them.

While a notification states that “data is never associated with you or your device,” it might just be too invasive for some Edge users.

What you can do about it

You might not be able to get away from the Edge pop-up ads fully, but you can close the window or tap on the Maybe later option.

However, you will keep seeing the Start promotion, as there is currently no way to stop it from appearing forever entirely. As for the “Assistance from Microsoft Edge” option, at least here, you can block the company from accessing your search patterns. To do this, click on the Manage settings option and opt out.

Are you looking for a browser with a bit more privacy meat on its security bones? Here are two alternatives to Microsoft Edge.

Brave browser.

With privacy and security as its focus, Brave has steadily gained users over the last few years. The browser claims it doesn’t track the websites you visit or collect any information on you. By default, it blocks harmful objects like malware, phishing attempts, malicious advertising and plug-ins that could harm your computer.

Mozilla Firefox.

Firefox is another favorite of those who value privacy. It only collects the information it needs. You don’t need an email address to sign up, and it blocks website trackers by default. It also has a customizable security feature, where you can manually select the strictness of the browser data collection and protection.

