While the safest place to download apps is from an official store, this is not always foolproof. Hackers and scammers can slip in malicious apps and cause severe damage before they’re caught.

Getting an app onto the Google Play Store is easier when compared to Apple’s App Store. Apple has higher standards for entry plus iOS is a closed ecosystem, while Android is open source. Tap or click here for eight dangerous malware apps you need to remove right now.

More bad apps are being found and taken down from the Play Store. Does this mean more malicious apps exist or are people getting better at spotting them? A whopping 52 malicious apps were just removed from the Play Store. You need to check this out.

Google can’t do everything itself

As big as it is, even Google needs a little help sometimes. This is especially important when identifying malicious apps on the Play Store. And this is where cybersecurity researchers step in.

Researchers at cloud security company Zscaler recently discovered over 50 malware-infected Android apps on the Play Store. The apps employed three malware families: Joker, Facestealer and Coper.

Zscaler told Google about the apps, which promptly removed them from the Play Store. Keep reading to check the list and determine if you’re at risk.

Check your apps against this list and delete, delete, delete!

Do you have any of the following apps installed on your Android device? Here’s the list of malicious apps discovered by Zscaler (50 of them use Joker malware, while the last two use Facestealer and Coper):

Simple Note Scanner — com.wuwan.pdfscan Universal PDF Scanner — com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver Private Messenger — com.recollect.linkus Premium SMS — com.premium.put.trustsms Smart Messages — com.toukyoursms.timemessages Text Emoji SMS — messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger Blood Pressure Checker — com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang Funny Keyboard — com.soundly.galaxykeyboard Memory Silent Camera — com.silentmenory.timcamera Custom Themed Keyboard — com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy Light Messages — com.lilysmspro.lighting Themes Photo Keyboard — com.themes.bgphotokeyboard Send SMS — exazth.message.send.text.sms Themes Chat Messenger — com.relish.messengers Instant Messenger — com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec Cool Keyboard — com.colate.gthemekeyboard Fonts Emoji Keyboard — com.zemoji.fontskeyboard Mini PDF Scanner — com.mnscan.minipdf Smart SMS Messages — com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free Creative Emoji Keyboard — com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard Fancy SMS — con.sms.fancy Fonts Emoji Keyboard — com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards Personal Message — com.crown.personalmessage Funny Emoji Message — com.funie.messagremo Magic Photo Editor — com.amagiczy.photo.editor Professional Messages — com.adore.attached.message All Photo Translator — myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator Chat SMS — com.maskteslary.messages Smile Emoji — com.balapp.smilewall.emoji Wow Translator — com.imgtop.camtranslator All Language Translate — com.exclusivez.alltranslate Cool Messages — com.learningz.app.cool.messages Blood Pressure Diary — bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary Chat Text SMS — com.echatsms.messageos Hi Text SMS — ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms Emoji Theme Keyboard — com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard iMessager — start.me.messager Text SMS — com.ptx.textsms Camera Translator — com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla Come Messages — com.itextsms.messagecoming Painting Photo Editor — com.painting.pointeditor.photo Rich Theme Message — com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge Quick Talk Message — mesages.qtsms.messenger Advanced SMS — com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp Professional Messenger — com.akl.smspro.messenger Classic Game Messenger — com.classcolor.formessenger.sic Style Message — com.istyle.messagesty Private Game Messages — com.message.game.india Timestamp Camera — allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp Social Message — com.colorsocial.message Vanilla Snap Camera — cam.vanilla.snapp Unicc QR Scanner — com.qrdscannerratedx

Just because Google removed the apps from the Play Store doesn’t mean they’ve been removed from your device. You have to do this yourself. Here’s how:

Open the Google Play Store app.

app. At the top right, tap the Profile icon .

. Tap Manage apps & devices > Manage .

. Tap the name of the app you want to delete.

Tap Uninstall.

The three malware families

Here’s a brief rundown of how these malicious apps function:

Joker malware is a type of fleeceware which typically lures you in with free trials that automatically switch to a subscription upon expiration. Once you're roped in, canceling the subscription can be difficult. Joker can also intercept passwords, install other apps on your device, bypass two-factor authentication during in-app purchases and take screenshots of your messages.

Facestealer malware informs users that they can't use the app without first logging into Facebook. A fake Facebook login screen is shown, and once you put in your credentials, they're sent to the crooks.

Coper malware is a banking Trojan capable of sending and receiving texts, keylogging, locking and unlocking devices, preventing uninstalls and allowing attackers to take control of your device remotely.

How to stay safe now and in the future

Deleting the offending apps is the first step. Now you need to make sure you don’t fall victim to malware. Here are some cybersecurity tips:

Turn on Google Play Protect by heading to Google Play Store > Profile > Play Protect > Settings and turn on Scan apps with Play Protect .

and turn on . Check your phone for security updates by going to Settings > System > System update .

. Open a web browser on your phone and do a Google Security Checkup at myaccount.google.com/security-checkup. Follow the steps to give your device more robust security settings.

at myaccount.google.com/security-checkup. Follow the steps to give your device more robust security settings. Only download apps from official app stores. Always go to the official source and double-check that you are installing the correct app.

Watch out for apps that use a similar logo to other popular apps or have similar functions. Also, check reviews to see if others are warning about suspicious activity.

Pay attention to permissions. Stay away if an app wants full access to your text messages or notifications.

