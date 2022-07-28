It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store.

Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.

There’s yet another wave of bad apps you have to watch out for, and they’ve already been downloaded nearly 10 million times. We have the complete list and tips on keeping safe below.

Here’s the backstory

Despite its resources, Google can’t keep up with every bad app uploaded to its official Play Store. Fortunately, cybersecurity experts are always looking to give Big Tech a heads up.

The team at Doctor Web highlighted 28 malicious apps in the Google Play Store consisting of photo editing tools, custom wallpaper and keyboard themes, among others. An additional eight malicious apps masqueraded as camera, photo and chat apps.

Doctor Web told Google about the threats, but some remain lingering in the Play Store.

Are any of these apps on your phone?

Here are the first 28 malicious apps provided by Doctor Web. These apps push intrusive ads, steal information, break into social media accounts, download malware, intercept messages and more.

Check and double-check if you have any of these installed on your device:

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter — gb.artfilter.tenvarnist Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout — de.nineergysh.quickarttwo Photo Editor: Art Filters — gb.painnt.moonlightingnine Photo Editor – Design Maker — gb.twentynine.redaktoridea Photo Editor & Background Eraser — de.photoground.twentysixshot Photo & Exif Editor — de.xnano.photoexifeditornine Photo Editor – Filters Effects — de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx Photo Filters & Effects — de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll Photo Editor : Blur Image — de.instgang.fiftyggfife Photo Editor : Cut, Paste — de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF — gb.crazykey.sevenboard Neon Theme Keyboard — com.neonthemekeyboard.app Neon Theme – Android Keyboard — com.androidneonkeyboard.app Cashe Cleaner — com.cachecleanereasytool.app Fancy Charging — com.fancyanimatedbattery.app FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner — com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app Call Skins – Caller Themes — com.rockskinthemes.app Funny Caller — com.funnycallercustomtheme.app CallMe Phone Themes — com.callercallwallpaper.app InCall: Contact Background — com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app MyCall – Call Personalization — com.mycallcallpersonalization.app Caller Theme — com.caller.theme.slow Caller Theme — com.callertheme.firstref Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen — com.funnywallpapaerslive.app 4K Wallpapers Auto Changer — de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers — com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds — de.stockeighty.onewallpapers Notes – reminders and lists — com.notesreminderslists.app

Here are more bad apps to watch out for

The second group of malicious apps completes the list of 36. These apps contain Joker malware, a type of fleeceware that lures you in with free trials before automatically switching to a subscription.

Once you’re roped in, canceling the subscription is a pain. Joker can also intercept passwords, install other apps on your device, bypass two-factor authentication during in-app purchases and take screenshots of your messages.

Check your phone for these apps:

Poco Launcher 4K Pro Camera Heart Emoji Stickers YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced Chat Online

Tap or click here to find and remove four more Android apps spreading Joker malware.

Now it’s time to delete!

Whether or not Google removed all these apps from the Play Store, you still have to delete them from your phone. Here’s how:

Open the Google Play Store app.

app. At the top right, tap the Profile icon .

. Tap Manage apps & devices > Manage .

. Tap the name of the app you want to delete.

Tap Uninstall.

How to stay safe now and in the future

Deleting the offending apps is the first step. Now you need to make sure you don’t fall victim to malware. Here are some cybersecurity tips:

Turn on Google Play Protect by heading to Google Play Store > Profile > Play Protect > Settings and turn on Scan apps with Play Protect .

and turn on . Check your phone for security updates by going to Settings > System > System update .

. Open a web browser on your phone and do a Google Security Checkup at myaccount.google.com/security-checkup. Follow the steps to give your device more robust security settings.

at myaccount.google.com/security-checkup. Follow the steps to give your device more robust security settings. Only download apps from official app stores. Always go to the official source and double-check that you are installing the correct app.

Watch out for apps that use a similar logo to other popular apps or have similar functions. Also, check reviews to see if others are warning about suspicious activity.

Pay attention to permissions. Stay away if an app wants full access to your text messages or notifications.

Have trustworthy antivirus software on all your devices. We recommend our sponsor, TotalAV. Right now, get an annual plan of TotalAV Internet Security for only $19 at ProtectWithKim.com. That’s over 85% off the regular price!

Keep reading

Malware is still a huge problem for Android – Here’s what to watch for

Check your phone! 8 dangerous malware apps spotted