How to set up one of the most powerful security features on your iPhone

Remember when your password could be just four letters? Well, those days are long gone. Technology has brought about great wins for society and plenty of pitfalls.

One of those pitfalls is security concerns, with hackers worldwide using software glitches as an opportunity to steal your information. In 2019, we saw a 54% increase in data breaches on smartphones alone.

If you are concerned about security on your iPhone, it’s time you learned about its 2FA generator. Here’s how to set the 2FA code generator on your iPhone (and why you should).

What is a 2FA code generator?

More companies are offering 2FA to protect your devices and accounts, and for good reason. It adds another layer of protection that ensures you are the person trying to log into an account. Instead of just entering a username and password, you also need a code only you have access to.

These codes can be sent via text message, or you could use a code generator app. In many ways, authenticator apps are easier and more secure than text messages. They are designed to help with two-factor authentication, and services like Google Authenticator can protect your login and minimize your exposure to hackers.

Apple’s 2FA generator

Apple has had 2FA as an option for quite a while. Newer devices generate codes for your other devices for security verification. These can be used when you are locked out of one device or purchase another one and trying to log in with your Apple ID.

If you’ve recently purchased an Apple product, you may have already experienced this. Your iPhone receives a code telling you that your Apple ID is attempting to sign in somewhere else, and you’ll need to enter the code to continue.

Well, iOS 15 brought the 2FA game to an entirely new level with a native code generator. You can set it up manually, and then your iPhone or iPad will automatically generate codes for the sites you use requiring 2FA in the future.

Setting it up

If you want to set up 2FA on your iPhone or iPad, the process is quick. NOTE: You must be running iOS 15 on your iPhone for this to work.

Open Settings.

Scroll down and tap Passwords.

Select an account you want to protect with 2FA and tap it.

Tap Set Up Verification Code.

Select either Enter Setup Key or Scan QR Code to finish setting it up. You’ll have to have a setup key or QR Code for each account that has 2FA, you’ll find the setup key or QR Code in the settings section of each individual website.

or to finish setting it up.

Now when you open Settings > Passwords, you’ll see new codes regenerate every 30 seconds for each account you have 2FA enabled on. Even better, they will autofill when you log in to the matching accounts.