It’s tempting to use that “Sign in with Google button.” But is it safe? The answer, like your relationship with your mother-in-law, is complicated. Your best bet is to have separate logins for each service you use.

Google lets you give third-party apps access to different parts of your account. Convenience comes at a cost, of course: Your data.

They getcha when you’re in a rush

You don’t want to miss the last available spot for dinner tonight, so you let a reservation-booking app access your Google Calendar. Harmless, right? Wrong.

The more apps that have access to your account, the more exposed you are. And if an app suffers a data breach, that puts you at risk.

Pro tip: Just because you stopped using an app doesn’t mean it isn’t working in the background. Just like a bad ex, an app you’ve forgotten about can still access your contacts.

Unlike that ex, it’s easy to revoke third-party app permissions. Here’s how:

Log in at myaccount.google.com. Open the Security section.

section. Scroll to Your connections to third-party apps & services > See all connections .

> . Select the app or service you want to review, then choose See details .

. Click Stop using Sign in with Google and confirm your selection.

NOTE: This does not delete your account with that app. It may request access to your Google account again the next time you open it, so be on the lookout.

While you’re at it …

I was stuck on a flight with no Wi-Fi not long ago. First-world problems, I know — but it gave me time to remove all the apps I don’t use anymore. Here are a few tips:

If your phone has a built-in way to do it, don’t download third-party apps — so no flashlight, PDF viewer or QR code scanner (aka your camera).

Filter apps by when you last opened. Axe anything you haven’t touched in months.

Filter by size, too. If you seldom use it and it takes up a lot of room, get it out of there. Here’s how.

You lock the door when you leave your house to keep unwanted visitors out. Give your phone (and your data) the same treatment.