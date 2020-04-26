Protect yourself from the biggest online security threat – ransomware

Ransomware is now the biggest online threat you need to worry about, overtaking credit card theft as the top form of cybercrime.

Cybersecurity researchers at Trustwave analyzed more than 1 trillion security events and hundreds of data breaches. They found ransomware attacks accounted for 18%, or almost one in five, of those incidents.

So, what can you do about it? It’s critical to protect your company’s data, your important files and your precious memories. You need 24/7 data protection, period.

Get 90% off 5TB of cloud backup at IDrive.com when you use promo code Kim at checkout.

Why the rise in ransomware?

Ransomware quadruped over the previous year, Trustwave’s research shows, beating out financial data breaches and payment card incidents for the first time. Stolen bank account and credit card information incidents made up 17% of cybercrime.

So why the increase? Simply put, hackers want to get more bang for their buck. Ransomware attacks are so successful simply because individuals and organizations are willing to pay the ransom demand to get back their files.

The best defense is backing up your data. When you have a copy of everything that matters, hackers’ threats of holding your files hostage won’t go very far.

Back up all of your devices into one account for one low cost with IDrive, PCMag’s cloud backup winner for six years running. IDrive works with PCs, Macs and mobile devices.

Once your files are backed up, you can roll back to a previous status in case of an attack.

IDrive is the easiest secure cloud backup solution. Plans start at less than $6 a month and you can save even more with this special offer. Get 90% off 5TB of cloud backup at IDrive.com when you use promo code Kim at checkout. What are you waiting for?