As long as you’re online, your privacy is exposed. The good news is you can erase search history, visited websites, cookies and form data using private browsing mode. This means that anyone who uses the same computer as you won’t see your activity. Tap or click here for instructions on erasing your digital tracks.

Private browsing is good locally, but your activity can still be tracked online. And that data can be shared with third parties.

Different browsers offer various levels of privacy, and if you use Apple devices, you’re in luck. Apple’s built-in browser can block cross-site tracking, so you don’t have to worry about being followed. Here’s how to enable this critical privacy feature on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

What is cross-site trafficking?

When you go from one website to another, you’re often followed by trackers that collect data on where you’ve been and what you’ve been doing. This data is used to create a profile on you that grows over time.

Your social media activity can also be tracked. For example, Facebook’s pixel-tracking technology lets website developers track Facebook users for ad targeting. Tap or click here for 10 Facebook privacy settings you need to change.

Data on your browsing habits, likes, shares, ads you click and shopping cart is all up for grabs. This can be sold to third parties or used for targeted advertising.

Using Safari on your Apple device, you can block cross-site trafficking with a simple setting.

RELATED: Yes, your data is for sale – Here’s what you can do to stop it

Prevent cross-site trafficking on your iPhone and iPad

Safari limits third-party cookies and data by default. It’s a good idea to ensure you have this option turned on. Here’s how:

Go to Settings > Safari .

. Under Privacy and Security, toggle on Prevent Cross-Site Tracking. If it’s already on, then you’re good to go!

Prevent cross-site trafficking on your Mac

Open the Safari app and go to Safari > Preferences > Privacy

app and go to Next to Website tracking, check the box for Prevent cross-site tracking.

You may also like: Say goodbye to Google’s tracking – This Gmail alternative protects your privacy