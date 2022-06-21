People search sites collect and sell every detail they can get their digital hands on: Your name, address, past and present phone numbers, birthday, education and employment histories, property records, financial details, police records and more.

Because people search sites get their information from public records and data brokers, this is all legal. Tap or click here for more information on how these sites operate.

Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you have to stand for it. Opt-out Tuesday is our weekly series in which we guide you on removing yourself from people search sites. This week we’ll show you how to opt out of Private Eye.

Avoid people search sites at all costs, especially if it costs you

Before we get to the steps, a reminder: Don’t ever pay for any people search service. Many of these sites are scammy in nature. You may think you’re paying for one report and find that you’ve been roped into recurring charges.

Don’t pay to remove your information from any site, either. This process must be provided for free.

Finally, be very careful which links you click. They’re often ads that lead you to another site that requests payment. We’ll provide accurate links to remove yourself from these sites with each Opt-out Tuesday report. If a button or link redirects you to another site, your best bet is to close out and start again.

Not just for friends or relatives

People search sites advertise themselves as useful tools for finding long-lost loved ones, but the truth is anyone can use their services. A jealous ex, a hacker, a scammer — these sites don’t discriminate against their clientele.

Private Eye’s FAQ states that its database contains more than 10 billion records. They also say records are never deleted and are continuously added and updated.

“Every time an individual moves, and a new address is reported, it is added to the database. The old address remains in the database as well. We have records dating back to the early 1980s which equates to a nearly 40-year address history for some individuals.” Yikes.

Fire this private eye

Here’s how to remove yourself from Private Eye’s database, which is owned by PeopleFinders:

Go to privateeye.com/static/view/optout.

Fill in your name, city and state and complete the Captcha.

Tap or click the Opt out button.

button. You’ll be taken to a page with an animated dancing hamster. The text says you’ve been removed but you should wait a few days and try again just to be safe.

If you need any help, contact the company via its contact form at privateeye.com/static/view/contact.

